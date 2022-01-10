Atlantic archers came up just a few point short against West Des Moines Valley in a head-to-head matchup, 1664-1643, Friday in West Des Moines.
Top scores for Atlantic were Cooper Jipsen winning with a 282 and Zane Berg runner-up with a 281. Also in the boys' division, Keegan Kemp was sixth at 271 and Conner Johnson ninth 269.
Halle Copland led the Atlantic girls with 270 to place fourth. Quincy Sorensen was fifth with a 270, Jeanna Kramer sixth at 262, Kaydee Pedersen seventh at 250, Dana Dreager eighth at 248 and Josie Colton ninth at 238.
The Trojans and top-ranked Tigers face off head to head again on Friday, Feb. 4.
Atlantic Middle School came out victorious against Stillwell Junior High of West Des Moines, 1554-1455. The 1544 points is a new team record.
Michael Hocamp won with a 273, while Grant Petty was second with 265, Hank Roberts fourth at 250, Jake Simonton sixth at 245, Braden Wood eighth at 241 and Scott Simonton 10th at 204.
On Saturday, Atlantic competed at meets at Creston and Orient-Macksburg. The Trojans won at Creston with a high score of 3311, outpacing Diagnonal (3208), Creston (3180) and East Union (3017).
The Atlantic Middle School quad also shot a season best 3112 to also take first place Creston (2990) and Diagonal (2806).
Individually at the high school level, Cooper Jipsen won with a 295, Conner Johnson was second with a 292, Lee Houser was fourth at 279, Keegan Kemp sixth at 276, Zane Berg eighth at 274 and Koby Namanny ninth at 271.
Halle Copeland led the girls' division at 283, while Belle Berg's 271 was good for 10th place.
In the middle school division, Grant Petty won with a 275, while Callan Kluever was runner-up with a 273, Michael Hocamp's 272 got him third, Hank Roberts was sixth with a 265, and Jake Simonton placed seventh with a 264.
Margaret McCurdy's 264 got her runner-up honors, while Lily Wilrich's 259 placed her sixth. Lily Johnson was eighth with a 257.
At Orient, the Trojan high school team was second, with West Des Moines Valley winning with a score of 3354 to Atlantic's 3296. Diagonal was third at 3137, followed by Grandview Christian (3071) and Southwoods (2817). Atlantic Middle School came out victorious leading the way with a 3073, followed by Stillwell (3033), Diagonal (2797), Grandview Christian (2766) and Nodaway Valley (2757).
Cooper Jipsen won with a 294, while Zane Berg was second at 287 and Lee Houser fourth at 284. For the girls, Belle Berg was fifth at 273, Halle Copeland sixth at 272, and Josie Cotton ninth at 268.
For the middle school, Michael Hocamp led with a 285, while Grant Petty was second at 276 and Hank Roberts fifth at 264. Lily Johnson was fifth in the girls with a 262, while Margaret McCurdy had a 260 for seventh, Aubrey Gram was ninth at 258 and Lily Willrich's 257 placed her 10th.
"Overall we had a great weekend, and it showed how hard these kids work shooting three tournaments in two days," said coach Clint Roland. "It's truly fun to coach these young men and women. We saw a lot of new personal bests this weekend, and even being tired and worn out we competed at a very high level."