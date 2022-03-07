Atlantic finally got West Des Moines Valley.
After weeks of coming so close to toppling the state's largest high school in archery in regular-season competition, the Trojans came through at this past weekend's NASP (National Archery In the Schools Program) Iowa state archery tournament.
The result was a state championship for Atlantic.
The NASP tournament took place in Des Moines over the weekend.
Connor Johnson, a freshman, was the state runner-up for the boys, coming in with a score of 292, one point behind Valley's Mason Lind. Cooper Jipsen, a senior, finished with a 290, placing him in a four-way tie for sixth place.
Finishing in a tie for 12th, just two points out of the top 10, was senior Lee Houser.
For the girls, freshman Mariah Hadley was sixth overall with a score of 290.
As a team, Atlantic finished with a score of 3,381, three points ahead of Valley, who came in at 3,378. Throughout the season, the Trojans were neck and neck with the Tigers, often coming within 25 points or closer.
In the 3D division, Atlantic placed fourth as a team, coming in with a score of 1,694. Senior Cooper Jipsen took fifth place with a score of 287, earning him a spot on the 3D all-state team. Springville's Evan Robertson was the state champion with a 292.
Lawton-Bronson was the team champion with a team score of 1,712, 18 points ahead of Atlantic. Valley, with whom the Trojans were also close during the regular season, finished seventh and were 21 points behind.
Coach Clint Roland was named the state's archery Coach of the Year.
NASP Iowa State Archery Tournament
Saturday, March 5, at Des Moines
Bullseye Team Scores
1. Atlantic 3,381; 2. West Des Moines Valley 3,378; 3. Cedar Rapids Prairie 3,376; 4. Springville 3,340; 5. Independence 3,338; 6. Lawton-Bronson 3,331; 7. Jesup 3,327; 8. Center Point-Urbana 3,316; 9. Anamosa 3.312; 10. Washington 3.307; 11. Spencer 3,304; 12. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3,297; 13. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3,282; 14. West Fork 3,282; 15. Aplington-Parkersburg 3,277; 16. Solon 3,270; 17. Cardinal of Eldon 3,261; 18. Mount Vernon 3,251; 19. North Scott 3,238; 20. Wapsie Valley 3,218; 21. Des Moines Grand View Christian 3,212; 22. Diagonal 3,210; 23. Marion 3,208; 24. Alburnett 3,172; 25. Mid-Prairie 3,163; 26. Creston 3,144; 27. South Tama 3,141; 28. North Mahaska 3,126.
Boys: Conner Johnson 292, Cooper Jipsen 290, Lee Houser 288, Carter Smith 282, Alex Mata 278, Zane Berg 277, Koby Namanny 276, Wyatt Simons 269, Braden Spurr 264, Keegan Kemp 263, Zander Pieken 247, Jaylen McDaniel 246, Kipp Namany 243.
Girls: Mariah Hadley 290, Franchesca Gonzales 284, Jeanna Kramer 277, Dayna Dreager 275, Halle Copeland 272, Quincy Sorensen 267, Josie Colton 263, Mary McCurdy 249, Kaylee Stetzel, 249, Hailey Huffman 242, Belle Berg 236.
3D Team Scores
1. Lawton-Bronson 1,712; 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie 1,702; 3. Springville 1,696; 4. Atlantic 1,694; 5. Anamosa 1,685; 6. Spencer 1,674; 7. West Des Moines Valley 1,673; 8. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1,657; 9. Cardinal of Eldon 1,640; 10. Washington 1,629; 11. Alburnett 1,628; 12. Aplington-Parkersburg 1,628; 13 (tie). West Fork and Des Moines Grand View Christian 1,624; 15. Oelwein 1,622; 16. Ridge View 1,616; 17. Marion 1,614; 18. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1,611; 19. MMCRU 1,587; 20. North Mahaska 1,578; 21. Mid-Prairie 1,573.
Boys: Cooper Jipsen 287, Lee Houser 285, Conner Johnson 282, Carter Smith 281, Zane Berg 275, Koby Namanny 271, Braden Spurr 264, Keegan Kemp 253.
Girls: Mariah Hadley 282, Halle Copeland 277, Dayna Dreager 270, Quincy Sorensen 265, Josie Colton 260, Belle Berg 233, Kaydee Petersen 208.