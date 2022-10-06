In a rarity, none of the News-Telegraph area teams have home games this week.
The closest trips for area teams, using Atlantic as a starting point, are CAM against Coon Rapids-Bayard (47 miles to Coon Rapids, using U.S. Highway 6 and Iowa Highway 141) and Riverside against Southwest Valley (42 miles to Corning, using Iowa Highways 92 and 148).
ACGC has by far the closest trip, with their fans needing to go just eight miles for its Iowa Class 1A District 7 game against Panorama.
Here’s what’s on tap for Friday night games:
8-MAN
Audubon at West Harrison: The Wheelers have had success in District 10, and will be looking for the upset opportunity vs. the Hawkeyes. Audubon is coming off a 66-30 win over Coon Rapids-Bayard, where Aaron Olsen had 304 total yards and five rushing touchdowns in their homecoming win. Evan Alt added three touchdowns and 99 yards as the Wheelers rolled up 454 rushing yards and ended with 536 total yards. West Harrison, 49-0 winners over Woodbine last week, is having one of its best seasons in recent memory and can lock up a District 10 title, along with a school-first post-season berth, with a win. Walker Rife has 746 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns, while Mason McIntosh has eight passing touchdowns and 452 yards.
CAM at Coon Rapids-Bayard: CAM can sew up a post-season berth and at least one, possibly two home playoff games with a win over the Crusaders. The Coguar defense held a strong Exira-EHK offense to 244 total yards in a 60-18 win last week. Offensively, the Cougars were efficient once again, with Chase Spieker throwing five touchdown passes and ending with 194 yards. Wyatt Oswald had 165 yards passing and a pair of touchdowns in last week’s contest vs. Audubon.
Exira-EHK at Boyer Valley: The Spartans will need some help to have a shot at the playoffs, and a good opportunity to help themselves comes this week against the Bulldogs. Trey Petersen has an area best 1,318 passing yards and averages 17.1 yards per completion; he had three touchdowns last week. The Bulldogs forced three turnovers and broke a four-game losing streak with a 54-7 win over Ar-We-Va. Bobby Gross had 138 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the win.
Griswold at Fremont-Mills: Griswold is coming off an 81-14 loss last week at Lenox, and will finish District 9 action against Fremont-Mills. In the Knights’ 74-20 win over East Union, nine touchdowns came on the ground while Baxton Blackburn had a fumble recovery for a touchdown and Payden VanHouten a 65-yard interception return for a touchdown. No statistics were available for Griswold in the Lenox game.
11-MAN
ACGC at Panorama: Five of the Chargers’ six games were decided by a touchdown are less. Brock Littler booted a 20-yard field goal to break a late tie and beat Interstate 35 of Truro 23-20 to improve to 4-1 in tight games. Their game against Panorama figures to be more one-sided after the Panthers lost to West Central Valley, 49-14. The Panthers’ main threat is running back Ryan Cogil, with 577 yards and six touchdowns.
AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia: The Sternberg brothers, Kyle and Luke, have been impressive, combining for nearly 1,900 total yards this season. But lots of players got time into last week’s homecoming game vs. Sidney, a 69-8 rout where the Viking defense held the Cowboys to 56 total yards and turned two takeaways into a pick-six and a scoop-and-score. The Vikings have a tougher task against the Panthers, 29-18 winners over IKM-Manning last week. The Panthers are run-heavy, with Evan Roden (79-435, 6 TDs) and Calvin Collins (96-425, 2 TDs) the top rushing threats.
Riverside at Southwest Valley: The Bulldogs held Missouri Valley to no pass completions and just 80 total yards in a solid 46-6 homecoming win a week ago. Jaxon Gordon was efficient with the run game, going for 114 yards and four touchdowns, including a long of 32 yards, while Grady Jeppesen had 181 yards and three touchdowns passing. The Timberwolves have shut out four opponents, outscoring Sidney, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Wayne and Earlham by a combined 113-0. In last week’s win over Earlham, quarterback Evan Timmerman had 208 of his team’s 291 rushing yards.