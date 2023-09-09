GUTHRIE CENTER – The ACGC Chargers showed strength and resolve as they battled the Panthers of Panorama, defeating them 55-44 on Pink Out Night.
Panorama opened the game, driving down to the Charger 15-yard line before defensive lineman Payton Jacobe forced a fumble, giving the Chargers their first drive, starting on their own 20-yard line. ACGC moved the ball up to the Panther 41-yard line before turning it over on downs.
Panorama moved the ball back down the field, getting to the Charger 27-yard line. Panther quarterback Cayden VanMeer threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to put Panorama up 8-0 with 6:30 remaining in the first quarter.
The Chargers took over on the Panther 49-yard line, driving down the field to set up a 2-yard touchdown run by running back Nate Chance, to draw within one point with 3:21 remaining in the first period.
ACGC trapped Panorama at their own 21-yard line. The Panthers attempted a razzle-dazzle play, but it was sniffed out by the Chargers. Panorama was forced to punt, giving the Chargers excellent field position at the Panther 49-yard line.
Charger quarterback Jathan South on the first play from scrimmage drove 49 yards for a touchdown, putting the ACGC up 14-8 with 2:22 remaining in the first quarter.
ACGC held the Panthers at their own 31-yard line on the next series, with defensive back Tegan Slaybaugh and linebacker Brexton Schneider forcing the Panthers to make a shallow punt to their own 48-yard line.
To start the second quarter, ACGC drove as deep as the Panther 32-yard line, but mental errors on the part of the Chargers slowed their forward motion.
The Chargers took over on downs at the Panorama 37-yard line, driving down to the Panther 2-yard line, when fullback Mike Fuller drove the ball in to put the Chargers up 21-8 with 5:20 remaining in the first half.
The Panthers drove back down the field, scoring with 2:17 remaining in the half to bring the score up to 21-16.
On the next drive, ACGC took possession on their own 40-yard line, driving up to the Charger 45-yard line. South launched a 55-yard pass to running back Anthony Solorzano, scoring with 27 seconds remaining and putting the Chargers up 28-16. ACGC then pounced on a loose football on the ensuing kickoff, to end the half.
Coming out from the break, Chance took the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown to put the Chargers up 35-16 with 11:47 remaining in the third quarter.
The Panthers opened their next drive on their own 18-yard line, driving down field quickly to score again with 10:12 remaining in the third quarter and bringing the score to 35-22. The 2-point conversion on the play was no good.
ACGC opened the next drive on their own 30-yard line and were able to drive down the field and control the clock, with South scoring on a quarterback keeper with 4:49 remaining in the third period and going up 42-22.
Panorama again flew 60 yards down the field to score with 2:32 remaining and drawing within 13 points.
On the next kickoff, Slaybaugh returned the ball to the Charger 45-yard line. Two runs by Fuller moved the Chargers into Panther territory, then South ripped off a 48-yard quarterback keeper to put the Chargers up by 20 points, 49-29.
To open the fourth quarter, ACGC received the ball at the Panther 40-yard line after a turnover on downs by Panorama. South added 37 more yards to his stats, scoring with 10:17 remaining in the game and putting the Chargers up 55-29.
The Panthers again scored rapidly with 8:39 remaining to bring the score to 55-37. After an onside kick by Panorama, they again scored with 5:20 remaining in the contest, bringing the score to a 55-44 final.
After the game, Charger Head Coach Cody Matthewson said his squad had some work to do.
“We got out of here with the win,” he said. “But next week is the big one. We’ve got to enjoy it while we can, but we’ve got a lot of work to do.”
Matthewson said his squad committed a lot of self-inflicted wounds during the game that need to be cleaned up before the Chargers face South Central Calhoun. ACGC faced the Titans in the playoffs, winning 34-13.
“They’re going to want that one back from 2021, and I’m going to guarantee they’re going to come with a chip on their shoulder, so we’ve got to be ready,” Matthewson said.
ACGC (3-0, 2-0 Class A District 7) will travel to Lake City to face South Central Calhoun (2-0, 0-0) next Friday night.