CROSS COUNTRY
Area runners ranked: ACGC has three ranked runners – two boys and a girl – and Audubon one in the Iowa Track Coaches Association's first individual rankings of the 2022 season.
For ACGC, junior Andrew Mahaffey opens the season ranked eighth in Class 1A, while Justin Reinhart, a senior, comes in at No. 11.
In Class 1A girls, Audubon sophomore Stefi Beisswenger comes in at No. 13 in the first set of rankings. ACGC's Ava Campbell, also a sophomore, is ranked 21st.
Atlantic sets opening race lineups: At the time trials contested by Atlantic's cross country team, coach Dan Vargason set the opening-meet lineup.
In action in the varsity race at Glenwood for the girls will be, in order: Ava Rush, Claire Pellett, Belle Berg, Katrina Williams, Mariah Huffman, Faith Altman and Haley Huffman.
For the boys, the top seven who'll race are, in order of finish: Alex Sonntag, Tyrell Williams, Bennett Whetstone, Christian Thompson, Mason McFadden, Devon Fields and Brayden Spurr.
Saturday's Glenwood Ram Invitational, at Glenwood Lake Park, starts at 9 a.m. Junior varsity and middle school races are also scheduled.
Shenandoah Invitational: Clarinda swept the team titles at the Shenandoah Invitational, where the AHSTW girls placed third with 63 points, 28 back of the winners.
Rylie Knop, a state qualifier for the Lady Vikes a year ago, finished seventh with a time of 23:44.54. Ava Paulsen was ninth with a time of 24:00.89.
VOLLEYBALL
Essex Triangular: Riverside went 2-0 on the night at Essex, sweeping the host Trojanettes and Bedford in two sets each.
The Lady Dawgs completely dominated Essex, 25-7, 25-1, with Ayla Richardson recording 10 ace serves, three blocks and a kill. Elyssa Amdor dropped six kills, while Veronica Andrusyshynm had fie digs and an assist.
The Bedford set was much tougher, but the Lady Dawgs pulled out a 25-19, 25-21 victory. Amdor had seven kills and two digs, while Andrusyshyn added six kills, three assists, six digs, a block and an ace serve. Madison Baldwin had 13 digs and an ace serve.