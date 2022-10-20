CLASS 1A
Riverside 3, Council Bluffs St. Albert 0: Big runs by the Lady Dawgs to end each set led to a dominating sweep of their Hawkeye Ten Conference foes, 25-15, 25-16, 25-16, in Wednesday's Iowa Class 1A regional quarterfinals.
The first two sets were tight early on, but a 9-1 Riverside run closed out Set 1, and the second set saw an 11-3 run. Set 3 was primarily all Lady Dawgs.
Ayla Richardson ended with 28 assists, three kills, two ace serves, four digs and two blocks. Veronica Andrusyshyn finished with 10 kills and four aces, two assists, nine digs and a block. Sophia Taylor added six kills and three blocks. Mackenzie Olmstead-Mitchell added eight kills as the team recorded 34 on the night.
Riverside improved to 31-5 and will travel to Stanton for a regional semifinal contest. That game is Monday night, start time 7 p.m.
Tri-Center 3, CAM 0: Tri-Center ended CAM's season with a 25-15, 25-21, 25-14 Iowa Class 1A regional quarterfinal win Wednesday night in Anita.
Eva Steffensen had seven kills and 14 digs, and Meredith Rich had five kills and 12 digs. Reese Snyder finished with 13 digs, while Bree Bower had 20 assists.
The Cougars finished the year with a 24-8 record.
Ankeny Christian Academy 3, Audubon 0: Seventh-ranked Ankeny Christian Academy turned the tables on the Wheelers Wednesday night. After the Wheelers dominated Nodaway Valley two nights earlier, this time it was the Eagles who proved the better team in a 25-11, 25-10, 25-9 three-setter. Mattie Nielsen had five kills and Madi Steckler added four, while Addie Hocker contributed 13 assists and Audrey Jensen 12 digs.
The Wheelers ended the season 15-17.
East Mills 3, Griswold 0: The Tigers put another winning season in the books following a 25-16, 25-18, 25-12 loss to East Mills in Wednesday's Iowa Class 1A regional quarterfinal in Malvern.
The Tigers had 20 kills, with Makenna Askeland recording nine and Emma Mundorf five. Carolina Arcia had 16 assists and 13 digs.
Griswold finished the year 18-15.
CLASS 2A
Missouri Valley 3, AHSTW 0: The Lady Vikes recorded just 15 kills to the Lady Reds' 32, and were ousted in the regional quarterfinals 25-12, 25-6, 25-16 Wednesday night in Missouri Valley.
Delaney Goshorn had five kills but nobody else had more than three, and she had the team's lone ace serve. Halle Goodman had 12 assists, while Grace Porter ended with 12 digs. The Lady Reds recorded nine ace serves.
Treynor 3, ACGC 0: The Chargers were beaten 25-10, 25-18, 25-11, to end their season in the Class 2A regional quarterfinals Monday in Treynor. ACGC ended the year 16-15.