The AHSTW boys’ basketball team swept through – and in dominating style – the Western Iowa Conference and reached the substate final for the first time in its school history.
For those efforts, there was but one player selected to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association’s Class 1A all-state squad.
That was senior Raydden Grobe, the multi-sport superstar for the Vikings who helped quarterback the team to its unprecedented 23-2 season.
For the year, Grobe was a 51.4% shooter from the field, connecting on 168 of his 327 shots, and was 81.5% from the free throw line. Put it together, he had 448 points, or a 17.9 ppg average. He also had 115 rebounds, 81 on the defensive side, 47 steals and 55 assists.
All told, Class 1A had 19 schools represented on the three all-state teams (24 players, eight players each), with North Linn, Des Moines Grand View Christian, Lake Mills, Dunkerton and Springville each having two players. West Harrison, which beat AHSTW to reach the state tournament for its maiden trip, had Sage Evans on the third team.
The IPSWA’s announcement of the all-state teams followed a meeting Saturday where print sports writers selected players and determined their Mr. Iowa Basketball.
This year’s Mr. Iowa Basketball is Ames’ Tamin Lipsey. He had a rare triple-double in the Little Cyclones’ Iowa Class 4A state championship win over Johnston to earn the title. (That line was 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.)
A 6’2” guard, the Iowa State Cyclone signee adds the honor to a resume that includes a 2019 gold medal in the FIBA Americas U16 Championship.
He averaged 15.7 points per game, shot 56.7% from the field, and 72.5% from the charity stripe this season for the Ames Little Cyclones. He broke the school’s record for career assists with 339.