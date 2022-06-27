Rankings from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association for the week of June 27. Class 1A and 2A are final rankings; Class 3A and 4A will have one more set of rankings, to be released July 5:
Class 1A
1. Remsen, St. Mary's (26-0)
2. Newman Catholic, Mason City (24-3)
3. New London (20-0)
4. Kee, Lansing (31-2)
5. Don Bosco (19-3)
6. North Linn (25-2)
7. Coon Rapids-Bayard (21-4)
8. CAM (19-2)
9. Ankeny Christian (22-1)
10. Kingsley-Pierson (19-4)
Others: Highland, Lisbon, Lynnville-Sully, Mount Ayr and Woodbury Central.
Class 2A
1. Van Meter (29-0)
2. Estherville-Lincoln Central (23-2)
3. Cascade (16-3)
4. Beckman, Dyersville (20-10)
5. Clarinda (17-5)
6. West Marshall (22-7)
7. Dike-New Hartford (21-1)
8. Underwood (17-2)
9. Anamosa (15-6)
10. Des Moines Christian (22-8)
Others: Davis County, Mediapolis, Mid-Priarie, Roland-Story and Waterloo Columbus.
Class 3A
1. Assumption, Davenport (24-4)
2. Lewis Central (22-2)
3. Grinnell (27-3)
4. Western Dubuque, Epworth (23-6)
5. Wahlert, Dubuque (21-8)
6. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (23-8)
7. North Polk (13-4)
8. Clear Creek-Amana (18-7)
9. Marion (19-8)
10. Independence (19-9)
Others: ADM, Sioux City Heelan, Solon, Webster City and West Delaware.
Class 4A
1. Johnston (27-3)
2. Cedar Rapids Prairie (24-6)
3. Waukee (22-7)
4. Iowa City High (22-8)
5. Ankeny Centennial (20-10)
6. Urbandale (19-11)
7. West Des Moines Dowling (21-11)
8. Pleasant Valley (18-6)
9. West Des Moines Valley (16-11)
10. Cedar Falls (20-9)
Others: Ankeny Centennial, Dubuque Hempstead, North Scott, Southeast Polk and Waukee Northwest.