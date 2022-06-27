Rankings from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association for the week of June 27. Class 1A and 2A are final rankings; Class 3A and 4A will have one more set of rankings, to be released July 5:

Class 1A

1. Remsen, St. Mary's (26-0)

2. Newman Catholic, Mason City (24-3)

3. New London (20-0)

4. Kee, Lansing (31-2)

5. Don Bosco (19-3)

6. North Linn (25-2)

7. Coon Rapids-Bayard (21-4)

8. CAM (19-2)

9. Ankeny Christian (22-1)

10. Kingsley-Pierson (19-4)

Others: Highland, Lisbon, Lynnville-Sully, Mount Ayr and Woodbury Central.

Class 2A

1. Van Meter (29-0)

2. Estherville-Lincoln Central (23-2)

3. Cascade (16-3)

4. Beckman, Dyersville (20-10)

5. Clarinda (17-5)

6. West Marshall (22-7)

7. Dike-New Hartford (21-1)

8. Underwood (17-2)

9. Anamosa (15-6)

10. Des Moines Christian (22-8)

Others: Davis County, Mediapolis, Mid-Priarie, Roland-Story and Waterloo Columbus.

Class 3A

1. Assumption, Davenport (24-4)

2. Lewis Central (22-2)

3. Grinnell (27-3)

4. Western Dubuque, Epworth (23-6)

5. Wahlert, Dubuque (21-8)

6. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (23-8)

7. North Polk (13-4)

8. Clear Creek-Amana (18-7)

9. Marion (19-8)

10. Independence (19-9)

Others: ADM, Sioux City Heelan, Solon, Webster City and West Delaware.

Class 4A

1. Johnston (27-3)

2. Cedar Rapids Prairie (24-6)

3. Waukee (22-7)

4. Iowa City High (22-8)

5. Ankeny Centennial (20-10)

6. Urbandale (19-11)

7. West Des Moines Dowling (21-11)

8. Pleasant Valley (18-6)

9. West Des Moines Valley (16-11)

10. Cedar Falls (20-9)

Others: Ankeny Centennial, Dubuque Hempstead, North Scott, Southeast Polk and Waukee Northwest.

Trending Food Videos