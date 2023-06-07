BASEBALL
IKM-Manning 8, Audubon 5: The Wheelers outhit the Wolves 13-11, and committed just one error, but it wasn't enough as the Wolves came away with the Western Iowa Conference win.
Gavin Larsen had three hits and Cooper Nielsen drove in two runs. Larsen took the loss with a six-strikeout night.
AHSTW 4, Logan-Magnolia 3: Brayden Lund had a go-ahead double in the seventh inning to boost the Vikings to victory Tuesday night at Logan. Jacob Coon threw 4-1/3 innings, striking out four.
Riverside 15, Griswold 0: The Bulldogs needed just four innings to finish off the Tigers in non-conference action Tuesday at Griswold. Kyler Rieken and Garrett Hough had a combined no-hitter, striking out seven while allowing just one baserunner. Grady Jeppesen had three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs.
Kolbe Klindt and Brayden Lockwood combined to strike out four for the Tigers.
Earlham 8, Exira-EHK 0: The Cardinals won a road contest over the Spartans in this non-conference game Tuesday at Elk Horn.
SOFTBALL
Griswold 5, Riverside 1: The Tigers remained undefeated and continue to look to break into the state rankings after a nice non-conference win over an improving Riverside squad Tuesday night.
Karly Millikan has been the mound master, with 14 strikeouts while giving up four hits. Marissa Askeland, McKenna Wiechman and Addison Adams each had an RBI to lead the Tigers to the win.
Ayla Richardson led the Lady Dawgs with two hits.
Earlham 4, Exira-EHK 2: The Iowa Class 1A No. 12 Spartans took their first loss of the year after the Class 2A Cardinals rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh Tuesday night in Kimballton.
Shay Burmeister, Hailey Bieker and Hailey Berns each had two hits, with Bieker adding an RBI. Riley Miller struck out five, but errors proved to be costly as none of Earlham's runs were earned.
Audubon 10, IKM-Manning 0: Alexis Obermeier threw a no-hitter to pace the Wheelers past the Wolves Tuesday night in Manning.
She struck out 11 and walked just one in the six-inning contest.
A four-run sixth inning went along with three home runs, with Kylee Hartl connecting on three that went yard and Obermeier adding to her own cause in the third by going long. Jordan Porsch, Kali Irlmeier and Addie Hocker each had RBIs in the sixth to end the game early.