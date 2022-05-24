TREYNOR – AHSTW fell behind 5-0 and never caught up in a season-ending loss to Treynor in a Iowa Class 1A substate semifinal Monday night in Treynor.
The Vikings were held to just two shots on goal, and managed to connect on both as Raydden Grobe ended his outstanding soccer career with both Viking goals. Goalkeeper Jaicob Madsen recorded five saves.
Defensively, the Vikings were unable to stop Cardinals Thomas Schwartz and Danny Kinsella, who each had three goals. Treynor recorded 28 shots total, 20 on goal.
The Vikings ended the season 10-5 and lose four seniors: Grobe, Hayden Fischer, Ramon Ciurana and Jace Petersen. The Cardinals (16-2) earned a rematch with West Central Valley, a team they lost to 4-3 during the regular season.