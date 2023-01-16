ATLANTIC archery 01.jpg

Atlantic (gold and black shirts) and Spencer archers prepare their bows for a round of Bullseye competition during the Iowa Winter Games competition Saturday, Jan. 14, at Nodaway Valley High School, Greenfield.

 Caleb Nelson/Adair County Free Press

GREENFIELD – Atlantic’s archers competed at the Winter Iowa Games hosted by Nodaway Valley High School over the weekend.

Trending Food Videos