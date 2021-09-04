- Riverside 49, Council Bluffs St. Albert 36:
- Riverside broke a 15-game losing streak to the Falcons, and in doing so is off to its first 2-0 start since the early 2000s after a big win Friday in Council Bluffs. The win came over a team that had advanced to the Iowa Class A state semifinals a year ago.
Expectations are high this season for the ‘Dawgs, and Austin Kremkowski proved the pundits right with a game-opening six-play, 76-yard drive capped off by a touchdown plunge from 7 yards out to open a wild first quarter.
The Bulldogs recovered their onside kick attempt and quickly capitalized with a 15-yard run by Rhett Bentley. The Falcons recovered with a 70-yard touchdown run and a pick-six, both by Brendan Monahan, to let the hosts take the lead at 14-13, before adding to it with a 32-yard field goal by Brayden Shepard.
Both teams exchanged touchdowns to end the quarter with St. Albert leading 24-19.
But Riverside took the 35-24 halftime lead, holding the Falcons scoreless with two Bentley touchdowns, a 12-yard run and a 30-yard reception from Kremkowski. The Falcons retook the lead early in the fourth quarter after Dan McGrath’s second touchdown of the second half, before Kremkowski’s 63-yard option play allowed the ‘Dawgs to take the lead for good with eight minutes left.
Grady Jeppesen intercepted a Falcons pass on the next drive, and Kremkowski’s final touchdown with 5:12 left was the last of the scoring.
The 593 yards total offense was one of the most explosive in school history, with Bentley rushing for 224 yards and Kremkowski adding 165 and Jace Rose 46 for an astounding 426 yards. Rose had 105 total yards, his other 59 receiving, as Kremkowski ended 15-of-23 for 167 yards and one interception
The Riverside defense was pretty stout as well, with St. Albert held to 76 yards on the ground.
The Bulldogs are now 2-0, 1-0 in Class A District 7 and will host Mount Ayr Friday, Sept. 10.
Earlham 40, AHSTW 7:
- Kyle Sternberg had 160 yards passing and a touchdown for the Vikings. The score came late in the game after the Cardinals had won the game on their home field.
Exira-EHK 40, West Harrison 34: A Spartan score late in the game has coach Tom Petersen’s team sitting at 2-0 on the season.
