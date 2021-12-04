The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of Dec. 2, 2021 for southwest Iowa:
Big Lake (including Gilbert’s Pond), Pottawattamie County, northeast Council Bluffs: Anglers are still catching trout stocked this fall. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.
Lake Anita, Cass County, one-half mile south of Anita: Concentrate fishing in deeper structure. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Catch largemouth bass around deep structure.
Meadow Lake, Adair County, six miles northeast of Greenfield: Boat anglers can find fish in the cedar tree piles. Black Crappie — Fair. Bluegill — Fair.
Prairie Rose Lake, Shelby County, 8 miles southeast of Harlan: Water clarity is good. Bluegill — No Report: Look for bluegills around the underwater reefs and cedar tree piles. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Shore anglers report catching largemouth bass casting from the jetties.
Viking Lake, Montgomery County, 4 miles east of Stanton: Viking Lake is 6 feet below full pool. Access is compromised. Black Crappie — Fair: Find crappies around deep tree piles. There are several year classes of crappies ranging from 8- to 14-inches
For more information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at (712) 769-2587.