ATLANTIC – Day 2 of the 2023 Tournament of Champions has wrapped up at Atlantic Golf & Country Club, and there's a new leader.
Ross Martens, the 2021 winner, came into Saturday's competition tied for fourth place with a 68, but he was the hot golfer on this day, finishing with a 64 to attain a two-day score of 132, six under par.
Matt Haley remained in second place with a two-day score of 135, three-under par. He was at even par on the par-69 course the day. Day 1 leader Zach Christianson fell to third after a Day 2 score of 72. He's at 136, two under par.
Alec Fuhs, Hank Weresh, Justin Livingston and Elijah Block were at even par on the two days at 138. Fuhs fired a 69 on Day 2, while Weresh had a 67 and Livingston a 68, with Block matching his even-par 69 Day 1 score. Each are seeking their first titles.
Jared Koch, Alex Bireline and Matt Weresh were one-over par going into the final day of competition.
Senior Division leader after Day 2 is Chris Nelson who has a one-over 139, thanks to a Day 2 finish of 68. Scott Retzlaff and Brett Taylor (145, seven-over par) are six strokes back, while Darby McLaren (146, eight over) and Daryl Armstrong (147, nine over) rounded out the top 5 Seniors.
Rick Thompson is the Super Senior leader at 139, one over for the two days after getting an even-par 69 on Day 2. John Willmore (142) is three strokes back, while Rick Carter (147), Del Miller (148) and Kirk Nelson (153) round out the top 5 Super Seniors.
Day 3 is expected to begin at 8:30 a.m., expected to wrap up around 4 p.m. with awards sometime around then. Times are weather-pending. Pairings may be found at https://theagcc.com/golf/tournament-of-champions/