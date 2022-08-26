ATLANTIC – It's year two for Joe Brummer as head coach of the Atlantic football team, and unlike last year, things are a bit different for the Trojans.
More experience on both offense and defense.
More familiarity with their opponents.
More knowing what to expect from the head coach.
And, the potential for higher expectations in what will be a rugged Iowa Class 3A District 6.
"Last year was a good learning experience," said Brummer. "(A record of) 3-6 isn't good enough, but we saw improvements and saw moral victories. Last year was a learning experience with new guys, bumping up to 3A, a new coach and different teams we hadn't seen before ... stuff like that and a lot of uncertainties.
"This year, it's consistency. We return 10 out of 11 starters on offense and realistically we have about 14-15 guys that got playing time at varsity level (in the season finale vs. Creston), and a lot of the same defense, where we return eight guys ... and we had a lot of younger guys step up (due to injuries) and those kids filling those spots got some experience toward the end of last year."
The Trojans finished a 3-6 campaign under first-year coach Joe Brummer. However, those underclassmen gained valuable experience in a Iowa Class 3A District 6 that featured eventual state champion Harlan, along with at least two teams – ADM and Creston – that could have been strong contenders for the district title if not for the Cyclones.
This year, Brummer and his staff welcomed 75 players program-wide, including a 20-player freshman class. He's particularly impressed with his younger players and how they'll contribute in the future.
"We've got to put that complete game and make adjustments," said Brummer "The kids are better set up that way. It's a two-season thing and if you set yourself up well for district play, you give yourself a chance at playoffs."
THE BREAKDOWN
The plan is to keep the offense as close to 50-50, rushing to passing, as possible, said Brummer. And one of District 6's top quarterbacks will help run the show.
Senior Caden Andersen is one of the top returning quarterbacks in the district. With two years’ experience under center, Andersen had 1,163 yards passing and 10 touchdowns, second among returnees, and also had a pair of rushing scores.
Junior Nolan Waters and sophomore Tristan Hayes will likely be the backups.
Dante Hedrington, now a junior, came on strong during the season and ended as the feature running back, with 415 yards and four TDs. Isaac Henson could also see plenty of carries and both create a two-faced running attack and help take some of the load off Hedrington.
The O'Brien brothers, senior Tanner and sophomore Tyson, will get the bulk of the tough-yard duties as fullbacks.
Three of the top five receivers are gone, but there are plenty of candidates – many of them tall and fast – who could help create a strong air game. Top receivers back are junior Colton Rasmussen (159 yards, 2 TDs) and senior Carter Pellett (146 yards, 1 TD). Jayden Proehl and Jackson McLaren, both seniors, are also among the "top 4" as wide receivers, but Brummer noted that Waters, sophomore Kinnick Juhl and senior Easton O'Brien could also get catches.
"We've got a lot of long, tall, skinny guys that can run pretty well," said Brummer.
Senior Brenden Casey, a first-team all-district lineman a year ago, is the veteran of the line crew. After that, there's plenty of competition for other spots, including seniors Miles Mundorf, Tristian Dorscher and Nathan Keiser, junior Cohen Bruce and sophomores Evan Sorensen and Reid Woodward. Tight end candidates include sophomore Xavier Darrow and senior Cole Park.
Defensively, Easton O’Brien had a great year at linebacker a year ago, with 13.5 tackles for losses among his 48 total, while junior Colton Becker had a pair of sacks among his 28.5 total tackles. Multiple other Trojans had tackles for posses, including seniors Jarrett Armstrong and Logan Terrill, Casey, Keiser and Mundorf. Senior Tanner O’Brien also had 18 solo tackles, and Darrow, Dorscher, Sorensen and Woodward will also be looked on to help out with the tackling and blocking.
Becker and Terrill saw a lot of time mostly at middle linebacker. Pellett has been slotted at one of the cornerbacks, with auditions for the other corner – Waters, junior Zak Hedrington and seniors Clevi Johnson and Alex Keiser – taking place. Tyson O'Brien has been penciled as safety but could also move to corner if needed.
"It's going to be more by committee, keeping them fresh and rolling through bodies," said Brummer.
SCHEDULE
The Trojans went 1-3 during the non-district portion of the schedule, including a Week 3 win over Shenandoah. Glenwood pitched a 38-0 shutout in last year's season opener, but the Trojans are hoping things will be different as they take on the Rams in Glenwood Friday night.
The home season begins Friday, Sept. 2, vs. Carroll Kuemper Catholic, before contests at Shenandoah and a home game vs. Ballard wrap up the non-district slate.
Like the non-district schedule, district opponents will be loaded, with ADM, Harlan, Knoxville, Saydel and Creston all returning key players in key positions.
"It's how you match and gel as a team," said Brummer. "Harlan's returning a ton of starters from a state title team, and ADM ... has the luxury of no-one plays both ways, so they'll be fresher. Knoxville and Saydel have new coaches and Creston's going to big, as they return their starting quarterback (Blake Strider) and the younger Hayes kid as running back."
Several of the key polls put Atlantic fourth in the tough District 6, with Harlan the key favorite. It's no secret what will have to happen for the Trojans to move up in the district and reach the post-season.
The top two teams in each district, plus four additional teams from across the state based on Ratings Percentage Index reach the playoffs.
"We've got to upset some teams," he said. "It's so tough (to be an at-large) because Creston did that last year. They went 6-3 and was third in the district and didn't make it. You really want the slam dunk and sure thing because you don't want to be in that awful spot where you're sitting and waiting."