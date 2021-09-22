“It was the highlight of my umpiring career up to this point.”
That’s how Kevin Sweeney, a name familiar with Iowans, said as he made the most of a recent once-in-a-lifetime opportunity
Sweeney, son of Atlantic residents Bob and Kathy Sweeney, served as a baseball umpire for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. His stint lasted seven games, including the bronze medal game.
“It was what I was striving for ... striving to begin with, trying to become a Major League (Baseball) umpire and worked my way up through the minor leagues, but didn’t quite make it,” said Sweeney, a southwest Iowa native and Charles City High School graduate. “When I got involved in international baseball, some things opened up and we were able to get baseball back in the Olympics.
“Through the International Baseball Committee, and with the support of people in Japan, that’s how they got it done,” he continued.
Sweeney’s resume pre-Olympics is pretty impressive. He umpired at the 2012 18-under Championship in Korea, the Premier-12 in Taipei, Taiwan, and Tokyo, and the 2018 23-under World Championships in Colombia.
He’s also worked at the Arizona Fall League, prior to working at several Olympic qualifying games in 2019, prior to the Games being postponed.
Sweeney credits his father for getting him started in officiating.
“We umpired together and he got me started,” he said. “I used to go to a lot of his high school baseball games when I was growing up. I learned it from my father and that led to me going to umpiring school in 1997.”
He went through the minor league system and the Arizona Fall League prior to joining the big stage. His eyes were on making the Major League Baseball, but – although he did Triple A and Big League Spring Training games – the call never came.
“At the time, I was trying to get up to the big leagues, but at the time there were only 64 Major League umpires and that was before expansion and replay,” he said. “I had a family and so I walked away from it.
Since then, his primary umpiring assignments are in college baseball, working primarily in the SEC and ACC. He’s worked three super regionals and hopes to work someday at the College World Series in Omaha.
But getting back to the Olympics, Sweeney was one of 15 umpires who worked the 16 games at this summer’s Games. He worked seven games, two of them behind the plate, including the bronze-medal game pitting the Dominican Republic vs. Korea. The Dominican Republic won the game and their first medal in the sport.
“That was a really big accomplishment for me and really exciting,” said Sweeney. “I wasn’t aware until they were talking about it that they had won (a medal in baseball). With all their history with the Dominican players, I thought they had won a medal in baseball.”
The COVID situation aside, the only real difficulty for Sweeney was no fans being allowed at the Games. The International Olympic Committee initially were allowing fans but at a reduced capacity until deciding later to have no fans.
“Some people wonder why that makes a difference,” he said. “Sometimes that crowd deflects the noise especially in baseball. If somebody’s upset because they struck out or grounded out, they might say something as they’re going back to the dugout that normally you’re not going to hear with fans because it’s going to be drowned out. With no fans, you’re going to hear more than you actually should.
“But it never really was an issue.”
Would he do it again?
“Oh, absolutely,” said Sweeney. “I don’t know if ... it’s not official yet but I think it’s going to happen in 2028 (in Los Angeles).”
When not umpiring, Sweeney works for the Park Hyatt hotel chain, working in multiple roles including the guest services and security. He said he’s thankful to be able to keep his job, given the difficulties of the hospitality industry the past year or so.
Sweeney and his family – wife, Vanessa, and daughters Alyssa, Devyn and Cheyenne – live in Bristow, Va.
Advice for anyone getting into umpiring and game officiating?
“Make sure you learn the rules and always hustle,” he said, noting there are umpiring schools available. “Every once in awhile, I’ll go out and watch some lower-level games and if you hustle and try to be in the right position and you’re firm with your calls, that’s 90% of the battle.”