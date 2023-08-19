URBANDALE – For most people, when they haven’t done something in nearly a year, it takes a while to remember what they’re doing. But once that happens, it’s game on.
That was the way it was Friday night for the ACGC Chargers football team against the Lions of Des Moines Christian.
The Lions started the game with a 4-and-out, with the Chargers matching them by turning the ball over on downs.
In the next series, Des Moines Christian started at the Charger 42-yard line and marched it down the field to the ACGC 4-yard line. The Lions thought they had punched the ball into the endzone, but a flag brought it back out to the Charger 14-yard-line, where the series was halted. Des Moines Christian’s field goal kicker came on, putting the Lions up 3-0 with 6:05 remaining in the 1st quarter.
In the next series, ACGC drove the ball from their own 20-yard line to the Lions’ 45-yard line before being stopped. Des Moines Christian came out passing, driving from their own 25-yard line to the Charger 35-yard line when the period came to a close. The Lions pushed the ball deeper into ACGC territory but couldn’t advance it past the 33 yard-line of the Chargers.
ACGC took over on their own 14-yard line to start the next series. The Chargers were aided by a penalty against the Lions, which moved the ball to their own 36-yard line. ACGC quarterback Jathan South alternated between running back Anthony Solorzano, fullback Mike Fuller, and running back Nate Chance when a mental error by the Chargers moved them back 5 yards. However, the Chargers didn’t let the penalty frustrate them, and they continued to drive down the field with Chance cranking out a 13-yard run to get into Lion territory. South then picked up nine more yards, followed by 11 more yards for Chance. At the 4-minute mark, Fuller punched the ball in to put ACGC up 7-3.
However, the Lions weren’t going away that easily.
Aided by a personal foul penalty against ACGC and a strong passing game, Des Moines Christian moved the ball from their own 29-yard line to the Charger 12-yard line in under a minute. However, the ACGC defense stood the test, forcing another field goal at the 3:13 mark in the first half.
The Chargers came out and worked the ball from their own 20-yard line to the Lions' 36-yard line when time expired on the second quarter.
Coming out of the half-time break, ACGC played their junior varsity players, with Brexton Schnider taking over for South and Taytum Bates, who were trading quarterback duties in the first half. Schnider alternated running the ball himself and handing it off to running back Angel Martinez, running back Joe Crawford, and running back Oliver Wetzel. This set up a 1st and goal situation for the Chargers before Schnider ran the ball in on a quarterback keeper to put the Chargers up 14-6.
But again, the Lions weren’t out of the game. On a two-play drive, Des Moines Christian running back Davis Tokheim flew down the field for a 74-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 14 all with 1:03 remaining in the 3rd quarter.
ACGC answered back, with 7:14 remaining in the game, to go up 21-14.
Des Moines Christian attempted their passing game again but were thwarted by interceptions by defensive back Eli Madsen and linebacker Ryder Cline who each intercepted the ball.
Overall, Charger head coach Cody Matthewson was pleased with how his team played.
“The kids had a lot of fun, that’s why we’re out, had a lot of confidence and they were ready to hit somebody else, so that goes a long way,” he said. “A lot of things carry over to the next week.”
Matthewson said there were a lot of mistakes, but he believes they can be fixed.
“We’re not looking at a situation where we’re really, really trying to second guess what we’re going to do going into next week, so we’re really excited about that,” he said. “Everything we saw here; we’ve got some drills we need to work on. We need to work on tucking the ball away better.”
Matthewson was excited to see what his team could do against the Class 2A Lions and is looking forward to opening the season at home next Friday against Ogden.