GLENWOOD – The Atlantic girls’ track team took second and the boys were seventh at the Council Bluffs Lewis Central Co-Ed Meet, which took place Tuesday night at Glenwood High School.
For the Atlantic girls, Ava Rush got the lone win of the night, running the 400-meter dash in 1:00.34. There were plenty of seconds to go around, with the 4x400-meter relay (Rush, Morgan Botos, Claire Pellett and Chloe Mullenix) finishing in 4:11.62.
Botos was second in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:09.33, while the 4x800-meter relay of Mariah Huffman, Abby Smith, Claire Wiederstein and Pellett finishing in 10:42.60.
Thirds were by Pellett in the 800-meter run at 2:27.68, Jayci Reed in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.38, and Mullenix, Aliyah Williams, Botos and Reed in the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:10.82.
The Trojan boys got a win in the 4x800-meter relay, with Alex Sonntag, Caden Andersen, Jayden Proehl and Bennett Whetstone finishing in 8:34.13.
Runner-up finishes were by Proehl in the high jump (6’0”) and Carter Pellett in the 400-meter dash (52.62). Colton Rasmussen was third in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.65.
The meet was moved due to a power transformer malfunction at Lewis Central High School.
TENNIS
Denison-Schleswig sweeps Atlantic: The Atlantic boys were swept in the doubles matches as the Monarchs left town with a 6-3 win.
Nolan Waters won 10-6 at No. 2 singles, while Kinnick Juhl was a 10-6 winner at No. 3 singles. Isaac Henson took No. 5 singles by a 10-8 score.
The Trojan girls also fell by a 6-3 score. Quincy Sorensen and Genevieve McCalla got two wins on the night, each winning at Nos. 3 and 6 singles, respectively (8-3 and 8-2), and then teaming to win at No. 3 doubles by an 8-2 score.
GOLF
Atlantic 166, Denison-Schleswig 184: Tristan Hayes was runner-up medalist with a 40 as the Trojans played the back nine of their home Atlantic Golf & Country Club Course, winning 166-184 over the Monarchs Tuesday afternoon.
Roth Den Beste had a 41, Hudson McLaren a 42 and birthday boy Sam Brosam a 43. Tate Niklasen finished with a 44 and Cruz Weaver a 52.
“I thought our boys played pretty well with the east wind,” said coach Ed Den Beste. “It was tough to judge at times. Nice to see we had five scores in the 40s and pretty even. Tristan had a tough start but really came around. Hudson rebounded today with a good score after Fox Run. Roth had several good holes including driving 17 today.
“It was Sam’s birthday so good to see him be our fourth score. I thought Tate also scrambled well today. Had some tough holes but also some good holes. Cruz had a tough hole 13. Hard to rebound off two OB on same hole.”
The Trojans play Clarinda now today.
SOCCER
Atlantic 1, Des Moines North 0: The Trojan girls got the game’s lone goal off the foot of Jada Jensen as they defeated the Bears in non-conference action Tuesday night at the Trojan Bowl.
The Trojans finished 3-2 in a stretch of five days, and will finally have some time off until Friday, when they take on Logan-Magnolia on the road.