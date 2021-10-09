GRISWOLD – Griswold simply couldn’t stop Jake Malcom on either offense or defense.
The Fremont-Mills star threw for three touchdowns on just 81 yards, and on defense intercepted the Tigers three times, returning two for touchdowns in a 61-0 rout Friday night at Griswold.
The Tigers, in their home finale, turned the ball over five times on the night as they rolled to a 36-0 halftime lead and coasted.
No statistics were posted from Griswold late Friday night. The Tigers (0-7) will try to break into the win column in their season finale Friday, Oct. 15, at West Harrison.