Gratt Reed finished his junior season with the University of Iowa men's track team with his fifth all-American honor.
That came in the 110-meter hurdles at the NCAA Track and Field Championships this past week at Austin, Texas.
Reed, a former state champion for Atlantic, ran 13.55 to capture 10th place and second-team all-American honors.
Reed also ran on Iowa's record-setting 4x100-meter relay. Joining with Kalen Walker, Austin Kresley and Damoy Allen, they ran a 38.64 in a preliminary heat to finish eighth and qualify for Friday's finals, setting a new school record. A bad exchange happened in the finals and the Hawkeyes did not finish.