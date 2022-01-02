Every year Diagonal puts on a Holiday Shoot, with Atlantic having a few archers attending again this year to great success.
Coach Clint Roland said the Trojans shot a season-best 3,337 on the day and taking first place,
Leading the way with the top four overall best scores of the day was Cooper Jipsen with a winning score of 293, while Zane Berg was second for the boys with a 288 and Lee Houser was third with a 284. Also in the top 10 were Keegan Kemp (279, sixth) and Conner Johnson (275, ninth).
Halle Copeland won the female division with a score of 288. Rounding out the top 10 were Jeanna Kramer (279, fourth), Mariah Hadley (277, fifth) andBelle Berg (274, ninth).
Also a few middle school archers took aim on the day.
Margaret McCurdy led all middle school girls, winning with a 271, followed by Lily Johnson's 269 for second. Grant Petty finished fourth for middle school boys with a 273 and Hank Roberts shot a 261 for eighth place.
Next up for Atlantic is Friday's 3D dual against West Des Moines Valley, and Saturday's Bullseye at Creston (morning) and Orient-Macksburg (afternoon).