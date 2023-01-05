Lee Saathoff.jpg

Lee Saathoff

Lee Saathoff, the defensive coordinator for the Atlantic varsity football team, has been honored as Iowa Class 3A assistant coach of the year by the Iowa Football Coaches Association.

To reach Brian Rathjen, send correspondence to sports@ant-news.com or phone (712) 243-2624.

