VOLLEYBALL
CAM Triangular: The host Cougars swept a triangular at home Tuesday night, beating Exira-EHK in a pair of 25-22 non-conference matches, and 25-15, 25-11 over East Union.
No statistics were available for the Cougars, but Exira-EHK got nine kills from Jaelynn Petersen and 10 assists from Brooklyn Flathers. Mayne Jorgensen and Gemini Goodwin each had five digs.
The Spartans salvaged a split on the night, beating East Union 25-21, 25-10. Petersen had seven kills and Flathers five assists as they picked up their first win of the season. CAM is 4-4 on the year.
Nodaway Valley Triangular: Griswold went 2-0 and AHSTW ended winless on the night at the Nodaway Valley Triangular Tuesday night in Greenfield.
Gabbie Grieman had nine kills and R’Nya Kirchhoff added eight to lead the Tigers in a 25-17, 25-20 win over AHSTW. Lauren Yates had 11 assists while Delaney Goshorn added five kills and two blocks for the Vikings.
In the 25-12, 25-14 win over Nodaway Valley, Marissa Askeland had 10 kills and three ace serves to lead Griswold. Carolina Arcia had 16 of her 38 assists of the night against the Wolverines.
AHSTW finished with a 25-14, 25-23 loss to Nodaway Valley. Lillian Scott, Saydi Paulsen and Goshorn each had four kills as the Lady Vikes tallied 17 on the night, while Paulsen had eight digs and Yates six.
AHSTW is 2-5 and Griswold is 3-1 on the year.
ACGC 3, Pleasantville 1: The Chargers improved to 2-0 with a 25-18, 21-25, 25-16, 25-20 victory over the Trojans Tuesday night in Pleasantville. No statistics were reported.
CROSS COUNTRY
Shenandoah Early Bird: AHSTW finished third in the girls’ race at the Shenandoah Early Bird which took place a week later than scheduled due to last week’s excessive heat and humidity.
Bella Lamp led the Lady Vikes with a time of 23:31.33, good for 12th place, while Ava Paulsen was 13th at 23:38.09 and Rylie Knop, a past state qualifier, came in 15th at 23:47.21. Yana Lander (20th) and Makenna Paulsen (25th) rounded out the scoring.
Caleb Hatch ws 16th in the boys’ race at 19:40, and Caden Geraghty was 22nd at 20:12.15 as the only boys’ runners.