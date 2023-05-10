CLASS 1A
Qualification: Champion from each event automatically qualifies, plus the next 14 best performances from non-winners across the state, to a maximum of 24 per event.
SQM AT GUTHRIE CENTER
Teams: ACGC, Audubon, CAM, Exira-EHK, Griswold and Riverside, plus Ar-We-Va, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Council Bluffs Heartland Christian, Glidden-Ralston, IKM-Manning, Iowa School For the Deaf, Nodaway Valley, Orient-Macksburg and Tri-Center.
Boys’ outlook: CAM is stacked in hurdles events, with top-5 statewide times in all three. Headliners: the Cougars’ shuttle hurdle relay, currently with the state’s top time of 1:00.68 with Jack Follmann, Cale Maas, Collin Bower and Sam Foreman. Foreman, a senior, is second statewide in the 110-meter hurdles at 15.00 and Follmann, a junior, ranks seventh at 15.20, while in the 400-meter hurdles Follmann has the fourth-best time at 54.82.
ACGC’s sprints and sprint relays are their strong suit, with SQM best times in the 4x100 (44.39, sixth statewide), 4x200 (1:33.12) and sprint medley (1:37.49). Riverside is tops in the 4x400 (3:31.73) and distance medley relays (3:42.00). CAM and Riverside are within the top 24 statewide in the sprint medley, with Audubon sitting at 25th.
Area teams have a number of individual SQM leaders in other events, with the 100-meter dash having the top four: Austin Kunkle of ACGC at 10.76 (second statewide), Audubon’s Aaron Olsen (11.28), Exira-EHK’s Cash Emgarten (11.43), and ACGC’s Taye Faulkner (11.49). Kunkle’s also in the top 5 statewide in the 200-meter dash at 22.30, with Ayden Salais of Riverside having an SQM second at 23.00. Salais, Kunkle, Maas, Audubon’s Zeke Konkler and Riverside’s Grady Jeppesen have the top 5 in the 400-meter dash, while Konkler also has potential for an SQM title in the 800-meter run at 2:04.46, less than 0.3 behind the leader. Justin Reinhart is tops in the 1600-meter run at 4:36.96 and second in the 3200-meter run at 9:50.91.
Griswold’s top 3 individual currently is Peyton Cook, with a time of 15.96 in the 110-meter hurdles. Kunkle and Exira-EHK’s Derrek Kommes are 1-2 in the long jump, Kunkle at 20’10.5” and Kommes at 20’3”. ACGC’s Lance Bunde is best in the high jump at 6’2.5”, while the Chargers’ Payton Jacobe leads the SQM with a throw of 51’6.5” in the shot put. CAM’s Corbin Peach has a throw of 141’10” in the discus, second best.
Girls’ outlook: Statistically, Riverside has the power to qualify in the most events and attempt to at least match their third-place team finish from a year ago. Relays is where the Lady Dawgs cut their teeth, and have the SQM-best times in five of seven: the 4x200, 4x400, 4x800, sprint medley and distance medley, with Class 1A’s best times in the 4x200 (1:45.59) and 4x400 (4:10.71). They’re currently second SQM-wise in the 4x100 with a time of 51.17, less than a tenth of a second off Nodaway Valley. They also have good performances in a number of individual events, and chief among them is Veronica Andrusyshn, the senior who leads the state in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.39 and also has the second-best SQM in the 100-meter hurdles at 16.10. Lydia Erickson has the best 400-meter dash time, while Macy Woods has the best long jump at 16’0”.
Audubon’s best individual qualifying chances are senior Madison Steckler and junior Stefi Beisswenger. Steckler leads the SQM in the 200-meter dash (26.41) and 100-meter hurdles (16.06) and is in the top 24 statewide in the 100-meter dash. Beisswenger is best in the 3000-meter run at 11:41.66, and she’s also in the top 24 statewide in the 1500-meter run. ACGC’s Ava Campbell has the top time in the SQM’s potential 1500-meter field at 5:13.87.
Griswold has a potential best performance in the 4x200-meter relay, where they sit third in the SQM.
CLASS 2A
Qualification: Winner and runner-up from each event automatically qualify, plus the next eight best performances from non-winners across the state, to a maximum of 24 per event.
SQM AT VAN METER
Teams: AHSTW, plus Colfax-Mingo, Des Moines Christian, Missouri Valley, Ogden, Panorama, Pleasantville, Treynor, Underwood, Van Meter, West Central Valley and Woodward-Granger.
Boys’ outlook: AHSTW’s top relay is the shuttle hurdle relay, with the fourth-best time at 1:06.85. Nick Denning is fourth in the 400-meter hurdles at 58.52, while Jett Peterson appears to be in a race for second in the shot put, his best throw being 45’2.75, about six inches off second in an event where Underwood’s Thomas Huneke leads with a 57’0.75”.
Girls’ outlook: AHSTW has been led by the 4x800-meter relay team, which sits second in the SQM with a time of 10:38.31, and they’ll be in that race for second alongside Des Moines Christian in an event where state leader Van Meter has nearly a minute up on the rest of the field. The Lady Vikes’ top 5 individual performance comes in the shot put, with Becca Mohn fifth at 33’3.25”