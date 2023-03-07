030823-nt-tourneygirlspix.jpg

Atlantic resident Jolene Roecker (front row, left) was part of the 2023 group of Tournament Girls Forever that attended the girls state basketball tournament last week. She has been attending the state tournament as a fan for more than 40 years.

 Courtesy photo

Girls’ basketball has always been an interest of mine. While I was attending Harlan Community High School in the 1970’s they didn’t have girls’ basketball until 1973. Most of the girls played CYO basketball, so when Harlan started their girls’ basketball program, I felt we were more than ready to compete. I was fortunate to play forward on that first year team and we went 15-5. With my husband in education, I was always around basketball games after that.

