Girls’ basketball has always been an interest of mine. While I was attending Harlan Community High School in the 1970’s they didn’t have girls’ basketball until 1973. Most of the girls played CYO basketball, so when Harlan started their girls’ basketball program, I felt we were more than ready to compete. I was fortunate to play forward on that first year team and we went 15-5. With my husband in education, I was always around basketball games after that.
In 1980 my husband, Todd, was a teacher and coach in the Glenwood school district where we lived since 1978. In 1980 a couple of my friends and I decided we would go to Vets Auditorium, and watch the 1980 girls state quarterfinals basketball games. Since we had small children and jobs, we drove to Des Moines in the morning and returned late that evening, and we continued that for many years. We soon learned that eating at Stella’s in the skywalk was one of our favorite things to do because the waitresses would fill up our malt cups while the cup was sitting on our heads! Attending the tournament continued every year, and we soon learned how to hop on the bus in between sessions, and go to South Ridge Mall. We became pros at reserving our game tickets, and reserving hotel rooms for the following year. Each year we hoped to get tickets that were closer to the playing floor. It was funny how we saw the same people sitting around us year after year.
My husband accepted a Principal Job in Primghar, Ia., but with this move, I still attended the girls’ state basketball tournament, and met my Glenwood friends there. Soon several new friends wanted to attend with me, so we all met in Des Moines and we got smarter by getting hotel rooms, and then watching more games. At first we stayed in a one star hotel! Seriously!! My old friends met my new friends, and my sister and her friends joined us, and everyone became good friends, which was such a treat.
There were two more moves to Le Mars and Atlantic in my future but nothing changed. We all met at Vet’s Auditorium and met for the Thursday games. We got to see previous to 1985 only one champ crowned; 1985-1993 there was a five player champ and a six player champ with the Sweet Sixteen; In 1994 all 5 player classes were formed. Soon it was 2005, and we said good bye to Vet’s Auditorium and all the trinkets sold in the lobby. The games were moved to Wells Fargo Arena hereafter. By this time we had ladies attending the state tournament from Glenwood, Primghar, Paullina, Newton, Fort Dodge, Fairfield, Emmetsburg, Marshalltown, Portsmouth, Atlantic, and Omaha and Gretna, NE., and we still do! We now stay in nicer hotels, drive ourselves to the Mall, eat at different restaurants, and best of all the Atlantic Bottling Company graciously offered their suite at Wells Fargo Arena which our group has enjoyed for many years.
In 2021 I realized I have been attending for 41 straight years. With COVID 19 a threat, I knew I had to watch the games on that Thursday. I understood when the ladies were telling me that they were not going to attend because of COVID. I knew I wanted to attend at least one game on that Thursday! My friend, Robbin Bird, came to my rescue, and we attended together with my three daughters, sister-in-law, and niece. In 2022 we were back to normal. After the night sessions we all gather in one hotel room, and we share what has happened in our lives over the past year. We laugh and cry, talk about tournament memories, & often tell the same stories over and over each year. We celebrate our highs and lows with each other, and have each other as prayer warriors when needed. Some of us might only see each other once a year, but that doesn’t matter, we pick up where we left off, and we are special friends.
As I look back, it was special to see my daughter, Kami, play at state with Atlantic as well as my niece, Ally, played for Harlan. Over the years we got to see many great players, such as Connie Yori, Lynne Lorenzen, Lisa Brinkmeyer, Stephanie Rich, Elle Ruffridge, Ashley Joens, and Caitlin Clark and many others. And who could forget when there was a snow/ice storm that left many hotels and businesses without electricity. We often have people ask if we were a basketball team when they see our gold shirts that say, “Tournament Girls Forever” and on the back, “I survived the Girls State Basketball Tournament…..again”, or they see our hot pick shirts we got after my sister, Joyce, who was part of our group, died of breast cancer. These shirts showed the outline of the state of Iowa with each of our hometowns marked with a pink cancer ribbon on the back with the words “FIGHT” on the front. Our response about being a team was always, “No”. We started as pregnant moms all those years ago, and now we are Grandma’s! 2023 will be my 43rd consecutive year of watching the Iowa Girls State Basketball Tournamnet. What started as the love for basketball has become much more than that! We are lifelong friends!