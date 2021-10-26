Monday Night Originals
Monday, Oct. 18, at Super Bowl, Atlantic
Team scores: Sweet Spot 7, Super Bowl 0; Erickson Farms 4, Critter Wash 3; AJ Farms 5, Wiota Steak House 2.
Individual highlights: Elaine Martens 169-474, Jeanie Bastian 158-453, Kari Hansen 161-440, Julie Auperlie 162-439.
* * *
Wednesday Afternoon Ladies
Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Super Bowl, Atlantic
Team scores: Meyer & Gross 7, Blind 0; Dean's Mowing 7, RT Motors 0; Choice Printing 5, Cowgirls 2.
Individual highlights: Melissa Ihnen 171-443, Jeanie Bastian 182-473, Karen Smith 16-467, Karen Dreager 192-576.
* * *
Classic League
Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Super Bowl, Atlantic
Team scores: Cast Iron Cafe 7, Bye 0; Super Bowl 4, Deter Motors 3; Danish Mutual 7, LGZ Construction 0; Pro Shop 7, Elbow Room 0; West Side Diner 5, Brocker Karns & Karns 2.
Individual highlights: Ed Vicek 277-706, Tom Cannon 224-651, Jason Tye 243-643, Michael Applegate 225-642, Eric Goldberg 289.
* * *
Sunday Mixed League
Sunday, Oct. 24, at Super Bowl, Atlantic
Team scores: Super Bowlers 5, Screw Ball S 2; Goodyear 5, Deter Motors 2; Sweet Spot 7, Balls and Dolls 0; M&L 7, Bye 0; Bucket List 4, Hawk Fans 3.
Individual highlights: Paul Stuart 268-630, Perry Sommer 192-519, Cary Short 186-518, Kari Hansen 202-577, Christine Blanchard 160-452, Cathy Downey 160-452.
* * *
Junior League
Sunday, Oct. 24, at Super Bowl, Atlantic
Team scores: The Ballers 5, Crazy Rollers 2; Ram Ridals 4, IDC 3; Lucky Strikes 4, 3 B's 3; Electro Wizard 5, Hog Rida's 2.
Individual highlights: Hudson McLaren 141-375, Braxton Hass 121-359, Korben Brundt 137-350, Kenzie Morris 111-294, Isadora Gonzalez 123-290.
* * *
Monday Night Originals
Monday, Oct. 25, at Super Bowl, Atlantic
Team scores: Erickson Farms 5, Wiota Steak House 2; Sweet Spot 5, AJ Farms 2; Critter Wash 5, Super Bowl 2.
Individual highlights: Kari Hansen 187-520, Janet Erickson 203-474, Christie Hocamp 160-453, Sherry Castillo 183.