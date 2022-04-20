ATLANTIC – There were several area champions at the annual CAM Cougar Co-Ed Classic Tuesday night at the chilly, windy venue of Atlantic High School.
At one point in the meet, the wind was so gusty that a team tent blew across the driveway.
On the track, CAM's Lane Spieker blew away the field in the sprints, winning two of his three events: the 100- and 200-meter dashes and third in the 400-meter dash. Cougar teammate Cale Maas was the winner in the 400.
Jack Follmann won the 400-meter hurdles for the Cougars and was second in the 110-meter hurdles. The Cougars also fielded the winning 4x400-meter relay, with Follmann teaming with Ryan Bower, Maas and Joe Kauffman to win in 3:44.68, four seconds ahead of Stanton.
Audubon fielded the other local winner on the boys' side, the victory coming in the sprint medley relay with a time of 1:45.13. On that team were Aaron Olsen, Logan Schmidt, Carter Andreasen and Zeke Konkler.
Exira-EHK's best finish came in the high jump, with Tyler Kingery turning in a 5'10" best performance. Atlantic also fielded a team, and saw its best performance in the 4x800-meter relay, where Logan Tarrell, Jarrett Hansen, Joaquin Wailes and Korbin Johnson teaming to place third.
In the girls' portion of the meet, Audubon and CAM had a number of wins.
For the Wheelers, it was Hannah Thygesen having a big night, with a win in the 400-meter dash and 800-meter run, and anchoring the sprint medley and 4x400-meter relays to victory. Abigail Zaiger, Mattie Nielsen and Madison Steckler were on the 4x400-meter relay, while Schmidt switched out with Steckler in the sprint medley.
Steckler won the 200-meter dash for the Wheelers. Stefi Beisswenger had seconds in the 1500- and 3000-meter runs, and was on the distance medley relay that finished as runner-up.
For CAM, Abby Follmann was winner in the 100-meter hurdles, beating teammate Nova Wheatley by 0.46 seconds. Mallory Behnken swept the throws, winning the shot put and discus. The Cougars were second in the shuttle hurdle relay, with Bree Bower, Nova Wheatley, Maddie Holtz and Abby Follmann on that team.
Exira-EHK's best place was a third by Shay Burmeister in the high jump, topping out at 4'6". Macy Emgarten came in fourth in the 400-meter dash. Atlantic had sixth-place finishes from Claire Wiederstein in the 3000-meter run and by the 4x100-meter relay, the Trojans' best finishes.
Team scores for the boys' division were not completed as of Tuesday night. For the girls, Audubon was just edged out by Woodbine for the runner-up position, taking third with 124, nine points back of meet champion Clarinda. CAM finished fourth with 101.5, Exira-EHK ninth with 18 and Atlantic with 10.
CAM Cougar Invitational
Tuesday, April 19, at Atlantic High School
Boys results
Team scores: Not complete as of Tuesday night.
Area results
High jump: 3. Tyler Kingery (Exira-EHK) 5'10", 5. Derrek Kommes (Exira-EHK) 5'8" Shot put: 6. Alex Foran (Aud) 37'11.5", 7. Xavier Darrow (Atl) 37'9", 8. Reese Oglesbee (CAM) 37'8.5". Discus: 4. Cade Ticknor (CAM) 127'9", 6. Corbin Peach (CAM) 119'8". Long jump: 3. Lane Spieker (CAM) 20'7.5", 4. Tyler Kingery (Exira-EHK) 19'7", 6. Gavin Smith (Aud) 18'9.5". Sprint medley: Audubon 1:45.13, 7. CAM 1:53.68. 3200: 4. Christian Thompson (Atl) 11:17.49. 4x800: 3. Atlantic 10:19.71, 4. Audubon 10:21.85, 6. CAM 10:37.46, 8. Exira-EHK 11:52.09. Shuttle hurdle relay: 2. Audubon 1:04.65, 3. CAM 1:08.32, 6. Exira-EHK 1:18.90. 100: 1. Lane Spieker (CAM) 11.50, 4. Cash Emgarten (Exira-EHK 12.41, 5. Gabe Rouse (CAM) 12.54. Distance medley relay: 5. Audubon 4:24.60, 6. Atlantic 4:29.00, 7. CAM 4:33.74. 400: 1. Cale Maas (CAM) 53.09, 3. Lane Spieker (CAM) 54.66, 7. James McLaren (Atl) 57.66. 4x200: 2. Audubon 1:39.49, 3. CAM 1:40.62, 4. Exira-EHK 1:42.60, 7. Atlantic 1:45.48. 110 hurdles: 2. Jack Follmann (CAM) 15:80, 7. Brandon Jensen (Aud) 18.75. 800: 3. Cash Emgarten (Exira-EHK) 2:17.49, 5. Ryan Bower (CAM) 2:18.56, 7. Keegan Croghan (CAM) 2:24.64. 200: 1. Lane Spieker (CAM) 23.41, 4. Carter Smith (Atl) 25.78. 400 hurdles: 1. Jack Follmann (CAM) 57.20, 2. Cale Maas (CAM) 1:00.49, . 1600: 5. Logan Tarrell (Atl) 5:20.42, 6. Christian Thompson (Atl) 5:22.31, 7. Gavin Clayton (CAM) 5:22.37. 4x100: 3. Audubon 48.25, 4. Exira-EHK 48.88, 6. CAM 49.61, 8. Atlantic 50.64. 4X400: 1. CAM 3:44.68, 6. Audubon 4:00.22, 7. Atlantic 4:15.51.
Girls results
Team scores: 1. Clarinda 133, 2. Woodbine 124.5, 3. Audubon 124, 4. CAM 101.5, 5. Fremont-Mills 89, 6. Earlham 54, 7. Lenox, 8. Stanton 26, 9. Exira-EHK 18, 10. Atlantic 10, 11. Orient-Macksburg 2.
Area results (top 8)
High jump: 3. Shay Burmeister (Exira-EHK) 4'6", 4. Emma Follmann (CAM) 4'6", 6. Ella Petersen (Exira-EHK) 4'2". Shot put: 1. Mallory Behnken (CAM) 35'3.75", 5. Alexis Obermeier (Audubon) 27'7.25". Discus: Mallory Behnken (CAM) 109'4", 3. Abigail Zaiger (Aud) 84'7", 6. Alexis Obermeier (Aud) 75'4", 8. Marissa Spieker (CAM) 71'9". Long jump: 2. Abby Follmann (CAM) 14'3", 5. Maddie Holtz (CAM) 13'5", 8. Shay Burmeister (Exira-EHK) 12'9.5". Sprint medley: 1. Audubon 1:59.81, 8. CAM 2:12.89. 3000: 2. Stefi Beisswenger (Aud) 11:47.26, 6. Claire Wiederstein (Atl) 13:49.12. 4x800: 4. CAM 13:14.44, 5. Audubon 13:45.98. Shuttle hurdle relay: 2. CAM 1:17.55, 6. Audubon 1:26.22. 100: 3. Jenna Wheatley (CAM) 14.15, 4. Abigail Zaiger (Aud) 14.16, 5. Madison Steckler (Aud) 14.21. Distance medley relay: 2. Audubon 4:59.49, 7. Exira-EHK 5:32.56, 8. CAM 5:47.63. 400: 1. Hannah Thygesen (Aud) 1:03.15, 4. Macy Emgarten (Exira-EHK) 1:10.81, 7. Mariah Hadley (Atl) 1:12.60. 4x200: 7. CAM 2:08.46, 8. Atlantic 2:16.20. 100 hurdles: 1. Abby Follmann (CAM) 19.03, 2. Nova Wheatley (CAM) 19.49, 3. Madison Burr (Aud) 19.63. 800: 1. Hannah Thygesen (Aud) 2:30.93, 4. Stefi Beisswenger (Aud) 2:45.28, 7. Carley Dennis (CAM) 3:05.88, 8. Claire Wiederstein (Atl) 3:07.65. 200: 1. Madison Steckler (Aud) 29.17, 2. Jenna Wheatley (CAM) 2.943, 3. Mattie Nielsen (Aud) 30.35). 400 hurdles: 5. Maddie Holtz (CAM) 1:23.85, 8. Gracie Bartz (Exira-EHK) 1:31.12. 1500: 2. Stefi Beisswenger (Aud) 5:25.54. 4x100: 2. CAM 54.94, 5. Audubon 59.79, 6. Atlantic 1:00.23. 4X400: 1. Audubon 4:28.29, 8. CAM 5:39.89.