MASSENA – Just like every new house, a new athletic program needs a foundation.
That foundation, so to speak, was poured Friday for the new girls’ wrestling cooperative that involves five area schools, including each of Cass County’s three schools, Atlantic, CAM and Griswold.
Tiffany South, who was hired earlier this year to head up the new program, said about 20 student athletes from four of the schools met at CAM South Elementary to talk about such things as a team name, mascot, colors and, most importantly, expectations such as training and open gym time. Approximately eight or nine other athletes who were unable to attend have expressed interest.
It’s an exciting time, indeed, for girls’ wrestling in southwest Iowa, especially since the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union voted this past winter to sanction wrestling.
“We are the foundation for this wrestling program and its going to be a big to-do to have these girls being recognized by the state of Iowa as wrestling athletes,” said South. “With this program, because we’re joining all the schools, we get to come up with our own name and colors and all of accolades of being the first team, setting the goals and records for the first team that compete, these girls will always be known as the first team that competed in these four or five schools.
“I just think that’s a really cool experience.”
The breakdown from the four schools represented was fairly even, with Griswold not having anyone show at least for this meeting.
“We went over what we were going to expect from the team ... and getting everything going with the schedule and getting the girls acquainted and team-building things,” said South. “We’re bringing in girls that have maybe never met let alone been on a team together, and then we’re also going to start some fundraising so we get our gear before the season starts.”
South said that the name, colors and mascot were pending and would release that information once school board approval has been received.
A tentative schedule has been worked out. Riverside and Panorama are likely tournaments, and each of the schools in the cooperative may host a meet as well.
A coaching staff is being assembled, with Matt Lunquist from Southwest Valley on board as her first assistant coach. Others will come from the other schools and will be named in the near future.
“Everything needs to be approved by our school board, but we’re going to get our girls the best wrestling that we can this year,” said South. “If that means we’ll be traveling, we’ll travel a ways but regardless, we want to get them on the mat and keep building this team and moving forward.
“I’m excited for the girls and I know the girls are super-excited,” said South. “(Friday) was really fun getting to meet the girls and getting a team name and throwing ideas out. It was very girly but it was really fun.”
DATES TO KNOW
The IGHSAU Board of Directors, acting on recommendations from its Wrestling Advisory Committee, approved the following dates at an April meeting, and area s follows:
Oct. 31: First practices.
Nov. 14: First competition.
Late January: Regional tournaments; specific dates to be announced.
Feb. 2-3: State tournament.