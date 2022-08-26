COUNCIL BLUFFS – Both teams gave it their best.
That was to be expected in a game matching pre-season No. 1s Harlan and Council Bluffs Lewis Central, both defending state champions.
And in a "Night Of Champions" contest that truly lived up to the hype, it was the Titans, the Class 4A champions from 2021, who used a come-from-behind rally in the final three minutes to upend the Class 3A defending champion Cyclones, 30-27, at Titan Stadium.
Aidan Hall, younger brother of Atlantic teacher and coach Derek Hall, had rambled 45 yards for the Cyclones for a touchdown that gave them a 27-16 lead with 3:05 left in the game. It was the second of two straight touchdowns for the 'Clones and the biggest lead of the game for either team.
But Lucci Fidone returned the kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, and the two-point conversion made it 27-24.
The Titans weren't finished, as an onside kick recovery allowed them to go on a five-play, game-winning drive that was capped by Braylon Kammrad's 6-yard quarterback keeper with 59 seconds left.
Hall, an Iowa commit, finished with 145 total yards and two touchdowns for Harlan, which last lost in the 2020 state championship game. Kammrad had three touchdowns for Lewis Central, including two on the ground and 189 yards through the air and another touchdown, and helped the Titans avenge a 36-29 loss at Harlan a year ago.
Harlan held a 13-10 halftime led after holding Lewis Central to a field goal on their last drive of the second period. Kammrad finished a mid-third quarter drive with a quarterback sneak to make give the Titans their first lead at 16-13.
William Kenkel ran in from 1 yard out to give the Cyclones the lead right back at 20-16, before their touchdown that made it a two-score game and Lewis Central's late-game heroics.