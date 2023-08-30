ATLANTIC – Each set in the Atlantic volleyball team’s home opener Tuesday night, they had a chance.
The Trojans were always within two or three points, and often swapped leads with Red Oak.
But each set saw the visiting Tigers go on that little run. The score would be tied or Atlantic leading by one or two, but then Red Oak would go on a run and take a seven, eight, nine point lead to take control.
That’s how it seemed to work out, and a 10-3 spurt in the first set was an example in the Tigers’ eventual 25-15, 25-18, 25-14 victory to open Hawkeye Ten Conference play.
Still, coach Michelle Blake was happy how her team competed, and stressed that the idea is to be a better team in October. The Trojans will see the Tigers again at the Tri-Center Invitational in about a month, and who knows how the Class 3A regional pairings will be drawn when the post-season calls in October.
“Regardless if we’re going to see Red Oak in October, our goal is to be playing at a much higher level in October than we are now,” said Blake. “It was a good conference opener for us, they fought and they played hard and that’s all I can ask is for them to play really hard.”
It was those mid-set runs by the Tigers that helped define the games.
“Those five-, six-, seven-point runs right there in the middle just really killed us,” said Blake. “We’re right there, 12-11, 12-12, 13-12 and they get that nice little run and all of a sudden, it’s 20-13 ... or whatever it might be. We just have to learn how to minimize that little run. We talk about we’ve got to keep (the opponent’s runs) less than three.”
One thing the Trojans may try to do in the future is set Paytn Harter a little more. She had several kills at key times to keep the Trojans in each of the three sets.
“Patyn needs more sets, plain and simple,” said Blake of her 6-foot outside/middle hitter. “Because of her size and ability to hit over the block. She’s got a lot of power behind her swing, and if we can figure out ways to get the pass to the net so our setters can get her on the net, it’s going to open her up a little more.”
Abby Muller and Maddie Richter also had moments. Muller came into her own with some good swings to keep the Tigers’ front row on their heels, thought Blake, and Richter also had some good sets.
Atlantic (3-5, 0-1 Hawkeye Ten) is back in action Saturday when they host the annual Trojan Volleyball Invitational. The Trojans will face Council Bluffs St. Albert, Treynor, Grand View Christian of Des Moines and Knoxville.
“Some real good stiff competition that will ultimately make us better,” said Blake.