The News-Telegraph area went 0-for-2 in Iowa Class 1A regional softball finals Monday night on the road.
At Corydon, Griswold had a three-run rally in the sixth inning to close to within a run, but came no closer as Wayne held on for the 5-4 victory in that regional final.
The Lady Falcons took a 3-0 lead off a pair of home runs, a two-run first-inning shot by Izzie Moore and a solo homer by Ava Whitney in the third. But Griswold got on the board in the fourth when Dakota Reynolds scurried home after a one-out error at first.
After Wayne added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth, Griswold made its most serious move in the sixth, with McKenna Wiechman getting Marissa Askeland home after reaching on an error. Wiechman and Makenna Askeland scored off a solid hit to right center by Karly Millikan.
After giving up the two home runs, Millikan settled down and finished with the four-hitter. She struck out seven on the night. The Griswold offense finished with five hits, with three RBIs by Millikan.
The Lady Falcons, returning to state for the seventh time in school history after missing last year, had Moore finish with six strikeouts, including the final out that set off a big celebration.
Griswold finishes the season 25-4 and the deepest post-season run in many years.
SPARTANS FALL
Exira-EHK also saw its bid for state come up short, 3-0 to Southeast Warren. It was the same outcome for the Spartans for the second year in a row. Quinn Grubbs and Shay Burmeister were seniors playing their final game at Milo.
The Spartans finish the year 24-4 and were in their fourth straight regional final.
Watch for further updates to this story, photos from the Griswold-Wayne game and a complete wrapup in Wednesday's editions of the News-Telegraph.