PANORA – ACGC's Bo Arrasmith toured the links of Lake Panorama National Golf Course, shooting a 93 on the day.
His efforts helped lead the Chargers to a sixth-place finish at the West Central Activities Conference meet earlier this week.
Arrasmith had even par on the first two holes, plus the 14th and 17th holes, and was just 1-over on eight others to lead to his finish and net him a second-team all-WCAC spot.
Jaden Forsyth had a 96, Trever Derry a 104 and Keitn Kinney a 105 to round out the scoring. Noah Smith 112 and Konnor Kinney 122 also participated.
Coach Lori McGivney noted the progress her team has made since the opening match of the season, particularly in course management.
"They are adjusting to course conditions quicker and have greatly reduced their penalty strokes," said McGivney.
Wet conditions hampered much of the efforts on the links, particularly with less-experienced players.
Still, she said, "A sixth place finish of 11 teams was a respectable finish and I'm really proud of Bo for making second-team all conference. Bo does not play a long game but plays a strategic game by keeping his ball straight and chipping and putting well consistently."
West Central Activities Conference boys golf
Wednesday, May 4, at Lake Panorama National Golf Course, Panora
Team scores: 1. Des Moines Christian 316, 2. Van Meter 343, 3. Panorama 365, 4. Ogden 387, 5. Pleasantville 396, 6. ACGC 398, 7. Earlham 401, 8. Woodward-Granger 418, 9. Madrid 435, 10. Interstate 35 Truro 493, 11. West Central Valley 501.
Medalist: Jake Weissenberger (DMC) 71. Runner-up medalist: Carsen Theis (DMC) 72.
ACGC results: Bo Arrasmith 93, Jaden Forsyth 96, Trever Derry 104, Keitn Kinney 105, Noah Smith 112, Konnor Kinney 122.