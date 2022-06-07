CRESTON – A three-run second inning capped the scoring for the night, and it was Atlantic's spurt of runs that led to an eventual 3-1 victory over Creston and their first Hawkeye Ten Conference win of the season.
It was a split night for both teams, as the Panthers came back to claim a 7-5 win in the nightcap.
All the scoring in the opener was done in the first two innings. Creston plated the game's first run when pinch runner Weston Trapp crossed the plate, but Atlantic came back big in the second inning.
The Trojans strung together hits by Easton O'Brien, Wyatt Redinbaugh and Garrett McLaren to load the bases. Lane Nelson RBI'ed home Easton O'Brien, before Tanner O'Brien stroked a two-run single to make it a 3-1 game.
The pitching then settled in, and Jayden Proehl used a fine 83-pitch performance to hold the Panthers to four hits, while striking out four and allowing just two walks.
Atlantic drew first blood in the nightcap before the Panthers used a pair of three-run innings to build an eventual 6-2 lead. After trading runs in the fourth, the Trojans rallied in the top of the seventh to get within striking distance but couldn't finish.
The Trojans had 10 hits, with Etahn Sturm and Redinbaugh each having two hits. Easton O'Brien had a double and Carter Pellett a triple, while Tanner O'Brien had two RBIs.
Redinbaugh and Garrett McLaren combined for the eight-hitter, striking out five while allowing a collective two walks.
The Trojans (2-7, 1-5 Hawkeye Ten Conference) host Harlan tonight.