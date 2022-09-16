Jedd celebrating .jpg

ACGC senior wide reciever Jedd Weinkoetz (13) celebrates after senior running back Seth Reno scored a two-point conversion against West Central Valley, putting the Chargers up 28-26.

 Regan Boblett/for the NT

GUTHRIE CENTER – The ACGC Chargers overcame a hard-fought battle in Class 1A District 7 play against West Central Valley 28-26.

