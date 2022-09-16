GUTHRIE CENTER – The ACGC Chargers overcame a hard-fought battle in Class 1A District 7 play against West Central Valley 28-26.
The Wildcats took the ball on the kickoff at their own 32 yard-line. They worked the ball down to the ACGC 26 yard-line, when defensive lineman Payton Jacobe and linebacker Anthony Solorzano stopped a West Central Valley run on a fourth down, turning the ball over to the Chargers.
The Chargers opened their first drive with little production. The Chargers kicked the ball off, with West Central Valley taking the ball at the ACGC 49 yard-line. The Wildcats worked their way down to the Charger 28 yard-line, when West Central Valley were penalized for a chop block, pushing them back to the Charger 41 yard-line. The Wildcats Braiden Beane then scored at the 2:37 mark in the first quarter, putting West Central Valley up 7-0.
The Chargers started their drive at their own 17 yard-line and were able to drive the ball to the Charger 32 yard-line, when ACGC turned the ball over after a fumble.
West Central Valley drove the ball down the field again, putting it across the goal line with 8:18 remaining in the first half, taking a 14-0 lead.
However, the Chargers were fired-up.
On the kickoff return, kick returner Brock Littler ran the ball down to the Wildcat 3 yard-line. Running back Seth Reno pushed the ball in with 6:20 remaining, cutting into the 6-14.
The Wildcats’s next drive stalled out, with the Chargers taking the ball at their own 29 yard-line. The drove down to the West Central Valley 35 yard-line, when ACGC put the ball on the ground again turning it back over.
However, the drive again stalled out around midfield. The Wildcats rugby kicked the ball to the Charger 39 yard-line, when the half expired.
On the opening kickoff, Charger kickoff returner Austin Kunkle flew down the field for a touchdown with 11:45 remaining in the third quarter.
The Chargers slowed the Wildcats on their next drive, allowing them to advance as far as the Charger 47 yard-line.
ACGC hurt themselves on the next drive, going backwards due to penalties.
West Central Valley were able to drive into the endzone on a short field, with 4:59 remaining in the third quarter, going up 20-12.
The Chargers Ben Franzeen recovered an onside kick on the Charger 49 yard-line to open the next drive. A combination of Littler, Reno, and Kunkle drove the ball to the Wildcat 22 yard-line, when a personal foul penalty set up a 1st and goal situation for the Chargers. Kunkle took the ball across the goal line with 2:26 remaining in the third quarter. The ACGC 2-point conversion was successful, tying the game at 20 points.
On the next series, West Central Valley was able to drive up to their own 48 yard-line, when a pass from the Wildcat quarterback punched them into the endzone again, putting them up 26-20 with no time remaining in the third quarter. Jacobe blocked the extra point attempt for the Chargers.
ACGC started the next drive on their own 35 yard-line. They worked the ball down the field to the Wildcat 10 yard-line, when Kunkle punched the ball in to tie the game at 26. Reno picked up the two-point conversion, giving the Chargers a 28-26 lead.
Charger coach Cody Matthewson was pleased that his team won but was critical of the mistakes made on the field.
“We just got to continue to be more disciplined,” he said. “We’ve got guys who can be more disciplined, they know it, we know it. We put the ball on the ground twice again in the first half and turned it over. A win is a win. This is one we have got to take a lot of the stuff we did wrong tonight and go build off of it.”
Franzeen was also reflective of his play.
“I could have done better in the first half,” he said. “Had a lot of getting touched, getting blocked.”
Franzeen gave credit to Charger linebacker’s coach Zach Brandt for his leading and teaching him how to read the offensive keys.
Jacobe was also reflective of the night’s effort.
“It’s just how it played out tonight,” he said. “I had a smaller guy on me, had more opportunities. Double teams weren’t as much, they were just cutting me, so I could work around that.”
The Chargers (3-1, 1-0 District 7) will host Nodaway Valley (0-4, 0-1 District 7) for Homecoming. The Wolverines fell to I-35, 35-0.