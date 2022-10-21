GUTHRIE CENTER – Seeking to defend.
To a person, that was probably the goal of ACGC’s boys’ cross country team, the defending Iowa Class 1A state champions.
The Chargers earned the right to defend their title, and did so emphatically.
With three runners in the top 10, including third-place finisher Justin Reinhart, and all seven runners in the top 20, the Chargers won the team title with 35 points on a mild fall day on their home campus. They outdistanced runner-up IKM-Manning by 21 points, despite the Wolves having the meet champion in Caden Keller.
Reinhart finished in 16:50, with Andrew Mahaffey coming in at 17:18 to finish fourth. Noah Kading earned the Chargers’ third and final individual qualifier spot with his ninth-place finish of 17:53.
Bo Arrasmith was 11th at 17:53 and Lance Bunde rounded out the scoring, coming in 14th at 18:30. Gavin Sloss (15th, 18:39) and Ty Ellis (18:48, 18th) rounded out the dominant contingent.
“I definitely would have liked to have run a little bit faster today, but as a team we did what we needed to do to get back to state,” said Reinhart, a senior. “If we run like we did today, and even faster, we’re in a very good place to repeat as state champions. Getting two to three on the deck (of Lakeside Golf Course’s clubhouse) is a real possibility.”
Coach Colin Shawgo said he was confident his team would do well.
“We got out and dominated, like we have all year. I’m glad they ran with confidence and ran well today,” he said. At state, “Our main focus is to go out and race the top teams and take care of business. I think our boys are the No. 1 team in the state, (but) they just have to race like it.”
GIRLS’ RACE
Stefi Beisswenger jumped out to third place relatively early in the Iowa Class 1A girls cross country state qualifing meet on a mild Thursday afternoon at ACGC High School.
With the fall backdrop behind the runners, the Audubon sophomore held her position and eventually, with relative ease, earned a return trip to the state meet in Fort Dodge.
Beisswenger came in third, coming in at 20:51, with a mile pace of around 6:43.
A year ago, Beisswenger took 18th at the state meet to be among the state’s top freshmen. Now, she’s hoping to do a bit better this year and make the deck of the Lakeside Golf Course clubhouse ... the place where the state meet’s top 15 stand.
“Just pushing through practices I think was a great help,” said Beisswenger of her SQM race. “And other meets helped me through the hills because I don’t like hills. I just think it’s hard and my feet, it doesn’t feel comfortable.”
But Beisswenger seemed to have little trouble with the hills, including one challenging one at about the halfway mark near the ACGC track-football field complex, and she cruised home to the bronze medal.
Beisswenger finished right behind ACGC’s Ava Campbell, the SQM runner-up with a time of 20:27 and running a 6:35-mile pace. She was the only Charger girl to qualify, as Adalyn Benson (12th, 22:03) and Hayden Coffman (13th, 22:17) were just short of making the 10-runner auto-qualifier field.
It was getting over some pre-race anxiety, and taking advice from mother, that helped the Charger sophomore, who’ll be in her second race in as many years.
“I feel I could have been a little less choppy (running-wise) like my mom told me,” she said. “I was scared I wasn’t going to because I had a bunch of nightmares about it. I wish my teammates would have made it but it’s OK. We’ll be back next year.”
Shawgo said it was a bit disappointing that his Charger team, which was ranked to end the season, didn’t quite get the return trip to state, but he was happy for Campbell.
“She got out and ran a hell of a race and and was able to place high and get there individually,” he said.
The Charger girls placed third with 66 points, nine back of runner-up IKM-Manning. Earlham had four runners in the top 10, including winner Mackenzie Harger, to win.
Other teams’ efforts:
Audubon boys:
- Mason Steckler ran a time of 21:45 to place 57th.
AHSTW:
- Caleb Hatch was 29th for the Viking boys, at 19:50. Rylie Knop, seeking a second state trip, fell just short, coming in 17th at 22:30 for the girls as the Lady Vikes placed sixth teamwise.
CAM:
- Gavin Clayton was 30th at 19:53.70. Allison South paced the girls’ efforts with a time of 27:13 for 55th place, as the Cougars finished ninth.
Exira-EHK: Eric Wilson was 28th with a time of 19:48 for the boys, which placed ninth teamwise. Ella Petersen 43rd for the girls and in at 25:24; the team was eighth.