A newcomer and a sure and steady leader led Atlantic to another successful season, and it was their efforts that earned them second-team all-Hawkeye Ten Conference honors.
Junior Jada Jensen and freshman Paytn Harter were Atlantic's representatives on this year's all-conference team, in results released this week.
Harter, a freshman, made her impact known immediately with her team-best 13.6 ppg in 23 games. She also grabbed 184 rebounds, including 118 on the defensive end, and added 52 steals and nine blocks.
Jensen had 12.7 ppg average and, as the point guard, dished out 80 assists and 77 steals, both team highs, on the season.
The Trojans went 9-14 for the third year in a row, and also for the third season running advanced to the regional semifinals.
Glenwood, which advanced to the Class 4A state tournament semifinals, had two unanimous picks in Madison Camden and Jenna Hopp. Doryn Paup of Creston was the other all-Hawkeye Ten unanimous selection.
All Hawkeye Ten Conference girls' basketball
First team
Carroll Kuemper Catholic: Catherine Mayhall. Council Bluffs Lewis Central: Lucy Scott. Creston: Doryn Paup*. Glenwood: Madison Camden*, Jenna Hopp*. Harlan: Reagan Wicks, Claire Schmitz. Shenandoah: Ava Wolf.
Note: An asterisk (*) denotes unanimous selection.
Second team
Atlantic: Paytn Harter, Jada Jensen. Council Bluffs St. Albert: Missy Evezic, Pearl Reisz. Creston: Brianna Fields. Denison-Schleswig: Kira Langenfeld. Glenwood: Brynlee Arnold, Abby Hughes.
Honorable mention
Carroll Kuemper Catholic: Frannie Glynn. Clarinda: Amelia Hesse, Chloe Strait. Council Bluffs Lewis Central: Gracie Hays, Brooke Larsen. Council Bluffs St. Albert: Ella Klusman. Creston: Morgan Driskell. Denison-Schleswig: Kiana Schulz. Glenwood: Kennedy Jones. Harlan: Hannah Sonderman. Red Oak: Merced Ramirez. Shenandoah: Lynnae Green.