COUNCIL BLUFFS – The showdown is set.
No. 3 Iowa Western will be taking its act on the road to Ephraim, Utah, where they’ll face top-ranked Snow College in a Saturday night battle at Badger Stadium in Ephraim.
A battle for mid-season NJCAA bragging rights and, for the Reivers revenge, will be the key ingredients for what could be among the top junior college games of the season so far.
This one – the Reivers’ and Badgers’ game – is expected to be a battle.
The Reivers’ homecoming game this past Saturday night against ASA-Miami ... not so much. Not even close.
A blocked punt inside the Silver Storm’s 10-yard line gave the Reivers great field position, at the 8. Three plays later, Nate Glantz connected with Jalen Gaudet for a 5-yard touchdown, and the rout was on.
In the end, the Reivers scored on six of their first-half scoring drives, the first five touchdowns, three drives of which were 33 yards or less, and a 39-yard field goal. That, and a trio of safeties, all added up to a 51-6 homecoming victory at Titan Stadium.
After the first safety on a blocked punt put the Reivers up 9-0, Wyatt Rhomer’s free kick return to the Silver Storm 30 set up a two-play, 30-yard touchdown run with Milton Sargbah’s 3-yard run.
Up 30-0 early in the second quarter, the second Reivers’ safety came after ASA-Miami tried a pitch play to get out of the end zone but the Silver Storm running back was trapped. Two plays after the free kick, Roscoe Parrish took a 50-yard reception to the house for a 39-0 lead.
A 28-yard Noah Sauberan field goal and a Diontrel Wommack interception return for 38 yards put the Reivers up 49-0 at halfitme, and coach Scott Strohmeier turned the game over to reserves as everyone got into the game, and the deep reserves recorded a safety with 3:59 left to cap the scoring. ASA-Miami finally got a good drive going late in the game and scored with just over a minute left.
The Reivers had just 297 yards, but a lot of that was due to strong defense and special teams setting up good field position. Glantz was 13-of-21 passing for 219 yards, with Kaden Wetjen and Parrish recording 65 yards and 64 yards receiving, respectively. Jaden Koger had 47 yards rushing, but part of that total was held down due to the Reivers giving up four quarterback sacks and reserves playing much of the second half.
On the plus side, the Reivers gave up just 67 total yards, including a minus-17 yards rushing on 30 attempts.
Iowa Western is now 4-0 on the year.