The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of Feb. 24, 2022 for southwest Iowa:
Littlefield Lake, Audubon County, four miles east of Exira: Ice fishing is not recommended.
Prairie Rose Lake, Shelby County, 8 miles southeast of Harlan:Ice fishing is not recommended.
Ice conditions have deteriorated; unsafe ice conditions. For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at (712) 769-2587.
Green Valley Lake, Union County, 2-1/2 miles northwest of Creston: There is a large area of open water between the beach and campground.
Three Mile Lake, Union County, three miles northwest of Afton: Open water reported along the shorelines and concrete boat ramps.
Twelve Mile Lake, Union County, four miles east of Creston: Open water along the shoreline and concrete boat ramps. Lots of open water on the south side of lake.
Ice conditions continue to deteriorate after variable weather conditions. There is open water along shorelines, boat ramps, and other areas of Mount Ayr district lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at (641) 464-3108.