MILO – It turned out the third time was not the charm for Exira-EHK in its quest to reach the Iowa state softball tournament.
Southeast Warren took advantage of some untimely Spartan errors, while pitcher Alivia Ruble limited the offensive opportunities as the Warhawks shut down the Spartans, 3-0, in Monday night's Iowa Class 1A regional final at Southeast Warren Middle School.
The Spartans appeared as if they were going to attack first when Makenzie Riley hit a one-out hit to the outfield in the top of the first, but Ruble issued the second and third of her eventual 13 strikeouts to end the threat.
Mollie Rasmussen gave the Spartans a leadoff double to left center to open the top of the second, but again, Ruble came through with three straight strikeouts to again end the threat.
The Warhawks broke through in the bottom of the third, when Emma King's fly to mid right field was dropped, giving her an extr base. Lexi Clendenen then drew a walk and King attempted to advance to third, but the throw from home was wide and sailed into the outfield, and King scored to give the Warhawks a 1-0 lead.
Two more runs for the hosts scored in the fifth inning, on RBI singles by Clendenen and Kaylee Tignor to give Southeast Warren all the insurance they needed.
Meantime, the Spartans were limited to a pair of baserunners, one each in the third and fourth until Rasmussen, her team down to its last three outs, attempted to stretch a single to right into a double, but the throw came in ahead of Rasmussen for the out. Ruble then struck out the next two batters to end the game.
The Spartans, the Rolling Valley Conference champions, saw their season end with a 22-4 record. Southeast Warren, meantime, improved to 23-4 and advances to the Iowa Class 1A state softball tournament for the second year in a row.
Exira-EHK was limited to three hits, two from Rasmussen, one of three seniors who saw outstanding athletic careers as Spartans come to an end. Also playing their final games were Alisa Partridge and Macy Emgarten. Emgarten was an 850-plus strikeout pitcher, with 10 in her final high school game.
Along with basketball, Emgarten will continue her softball career at Simpson College, while she, Rasmussen and Partridge were each part of three regional finalists for the softball team and two straight state appearances for the girls' basketball team.