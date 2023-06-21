BASEBALL
Riverside 9, Treynor 7:
- The Bulldogs picked up a milestone victory Monday night on their home field. At least dating back to 2007 and the first games entered in the GoBound (and its predecessors) database, Riverside had never beaten the Cardinals ... until now.
Some timely hitting did the job, as Cole Jeppesen, Grady Jeppesen and Dalton Smith each had two hits, and Smith had four RBIs on the night to power the offense. The Bulldogs also stole seven bases, with Cole Jeppesen swiping two.
Kaeden Pleas struck out six and gave up nine hits in his complete-game effort.
Audubon 2, Missouri Valley 1 (8 innings):
- The Wheelers won their fourth game of the season, with Evan Alt and Brody Schultes recording RBIs and Carson Meaike going the distance in a four-hitter, striking out three.
Woodbine 6, Exira-EHK 4:
- A late rally by the Spartans didn’t pan out, as the Tigers held them off for a Rolling Valley Conference win Monday in Woodbine.
Josh Nelson and Jameson Kilworth each had two hits, with Kilworth adding a pair of RBIs and two stolen bases. Kilworth struck out five and surrendered three earned runs in the complete-game loss.
Ogden 4, ACGC 3:
- Three runs by the Bulldogs in the bottom of the fifth inning gave them a lead they’d never relinquish.
Andrew Mahffey and Thomas Skram each had an RBI in the Chargers’ loss. Tegan Slaybaugh and Alex Spack combined to give up three hits, but they walked seven.
Fremont-Mills 14, Griswold 1:
- The Tigers got their lone run off a Brayden Lockwood single to cut into a 4-0 Knights lead. It remained close until the fifth inning, when nine runs put an early end to the game.
SOFTBALL
Griswold 13, Fremont-Mills 1:
- It could be a rematch later this week with the Corner Conference tournament title on the line. But in this regular-season matchup, the Tigers were the better team, needing just five innings to down the Knighs.
The Tigers collected 12 hits, with Marissa Askeland going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Abby Gohlinghorst and Addison Adams having two RBIs. Karly Millikan struck out eight in her two-hit victory.
Missouri Valley 13, Audubon 1:
- The Wheelers were limited to just two hits off Audrie Kohl, those hits coming off the bats of Kali Irlmeier and Alexis Obermeier. Mattie Nielsen scored the lone run, that coming in the first inning to cut into an early 5-0 Lady Reds’ lead. Obermeier had the RBI.
Otherwise, there was just one other baserunner, with lead-off batter Nielsen drawing the walk.
Treynor 9, Riverside 4:
- Sophia Fenner had two hits, including a triple, while Elly Henderson had two hits to lead the Lady Dawgs in the loss to the Cardinals.
Exira-EHK 11, Woodbine 1:
- What appeared to begin as a pitcher’s duel turned into a Spartan rout as the Spartans opened up a 1-1/2-game lead over the Tigers in the Rolling Valley Conference standings.
Riley Miller struck out eight as the Spartans’ offense began clicking in the fifth inning with seven runs. All told, the team ended with 10 hits, with Hannah Nelson hitting a home run and driving home five runs in a two-hit night.
Ogden 19, ACGC 5: The Chargers gave up 13 runs over the sixth and seventh innings and fell in West Central Activities Conference action Monday night in Guthrie Center.