ATLANTIC – It’s been a season of ups and downs for the Atlantic baseball team.
The highlights were the Trojans beginning the season with a 5-2 record in May, including four straight to open the season. There were Hawkeye Ten Conference wins over Denison-Schleswig and eventual Iowa Class 2A district finalist Clarinda, to go along with wins over Missouri Valley, Lenox and Nodaway Valley.
Then came some tough times, as the Trojans struggled at one point or another with different phases of the game: defense, offense and pitching. The low point was that night against Glenwood, where it’s the less said, the better. But there were good times too in June, as the Trojans swept Creston, Shenandoah and secured the season sweep over Denison-Schleswig to finish the Hawkeye Ten Conference slate with a 7-13 record.
The Trojans finished the regular season with a 10-0 loss to Bondurant-Farrar, but that was just the warm-up as now, it’s off to the post-season.
Twenty-six games later, it’s time for the Iowa Class 3A substate baseball tournament, and it’s there the Trojans will put their 10-16 record on the line against a team they’ve been competitive with this season – Harlan.
The Class 3A substate quarterfinal, pairing the sixth-seeded Trojans and third-seeded Cyclones in this Substate 8 game, is 7 p.m. today at J.J. Jensen Park in Harlan.
The Trojans led the Hawkeye Ten runners-up in both games, only for the Cyclones to pull out a pair of extra-inning wins, including a crazy 15-12 victory on June 22. The other Cyclone win was 7-6 in eight innings on June 6.
So what’s the scouting report say for Harlan?
It shows a team that has some pretty potent bats, with seven regulars batting above .300, for a team average of .319. On base-percentage teamwise is .418, and the slugging percentage is .417. Cyclone batters have drawn 132 walks, gotten hit by pitches 48 times and reached on errors 77 times.
The biggest bats are owned by Cade Sears (a line of .407/.518/.657 for batting average, on-base and slugging, in that order, with 44 runs off 44 hits, 17 for extra bases including three home runs, and 27 RBIs; Stephen Leinen (.368/.410/.538), with 28 runs off 39 hits including two home runs among 11 extra-base hits, and 28 RBIs; and Jozef Reisz (.365/.430/.471), with 21 runs off 31 hits and 22 RBIs.
The Cyclones have been good about stealing bases, with Sears (17), Leinen 912) and Matthew Sorfonden (10) the leaders on a team that’s swiped 73 in 79 attempts. Defense is a bit of a concern, as they have 82 on the year, or roughly 2.5 per game.
Statistically, the top pitcher is Quinn Koesters, a junior with a perfect record in five contests; in 20 innings, he has a 0.70 ERA and 31 strkeouts vs. just 10 walks. Stephen Leinen (4-3) has six starts, compiling a 4.83 ERA with 27 strikeouts against 21 walks in 33-1/3 innings. Braydon Ernst (2-1, 3.87 ERA) is another possibility for the Cyclones.
Teamwise, Atlantic has a .218 batting average, with a .370 on-base percentage and .301 slugging rate. On the bright side, there is some patience with Trojan batters, as they have drawn 103 walks and have also taken advantage of 57 freebies via getting hit by a pitch and 31 after opponents’ errors.
Easton O’Brien, who has led off the Trojans’ batting order, has been a bright spot, with 27 runs off 29 hits, 11 of them getting extra bases, and 14 RBIs. Hudson McLaren (.277, 13 hits, eight RBIs) is also among those above .250, whle Carter Pellett has four home runs and 20 RBIs. When they get on the base, the Trojans do make things happen, with 100 stolen bases, the leaders being Easton O’Brien (29), Pellett (15), Xavier Darrow (13) and Tanner O’Brien (10). The Trojans have committed 81 errors on the season, or 3.1 per game.
The top two pitchers are Pellett (1-4, 5.21 ERA, 50 strkeouts vs. 26 walks in 43 innings) and Jayden Proehl (3-1, 5.86 ERA, 38 strikeouts vs. 19 walks).
LOOKING AHEAD
Substate semifinals for classes 3A and 4A are Monday, July 10, with the championship game, the one to get to the state tournament, coming on Wednesday, July 12.
Second-seeded Storm Lake (19-9) and No. 7 Denison-Schleswig (7-24) represent possible semifinal opponents for the winner of Atlantic vs. Harlan.
Storm Lake finished in a third-place tie (with Spirit Lake) in the Lakes Conference and is looking to reverse a three-game losing streak. Their signature win is a 5-2 victory over Estherville-Lincoln Central on June 14.
In 28 starts, Jake Eddie has a .416 average and a .523 on-base percentage, with 31 runs scored on 37 hits, 14 for extra bases with two home runs, and 15 RBIs. Carson Lullmann and Edgar Barreiro each have 26 RBIs, while Barrerio and Eddie have stolen 19 bases each. Eddie (3-2, 1.99 ERA in 45-2/3 innings) and Lullmann (5-2, 2.85 ERA in 46-2/3 innings) are the two main pitchers, followed by Charlie Dvergsten (6-3, 4.71 ERA in 35-2/3 innings).
Denison-Schleswig, which went 1-4 down the stretch, has its best bat with Cody Schultle (.300), with 14 runs on 27 hits and 26 RBIs. Jake Fink has a team-best 20 runs, while Easton Emery has drawn 22 walks and Wyatt Johnson has 13 base thefts. Jaxon Wessel (3-4, 4.88 ERA with 26 strikeouts in 33 innings) is the only Monarchs pitcher to have an ERA below 5.00.
Second-ranked Council Bluffs Lewis Central (27-4) will be the likely final opponent from the top half of the bracket, as first-round opponent Carroll, plus Glenwood and Creston all have sub-.500 records. Luke Woltmann, Parker Heller and Brady Hetzel each have averages above .300, with Woltmann driving in 44 runs off his 40 hits, while Heller has stolen 31 bases. Hetzel is 6-0 on the year and has an ERA of 1.47, with 35 strikeouts, while Ty Thompson (4-2, 2.52 ERA) has sat down 75; collectively, the Titans’ bullpen has a 2.54 ERA.