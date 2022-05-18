Class 1A at Anita: Riverside sophomore Addison Brink earned a spot at next week’s Iowa Class 1A state golf meet after placing third as an individual.
Brink fired an 89 at Crestwood Hills Golf Course to earn her spot at next week’s state meet at Marshalltown. Only the first nine holes were played at Wednesday’s meet, with golfers touring the front side twice
Brink carded a 43 the second time around to improve by three strokes.
Lady Dawgs’ coach Mitch Rice said that Brink fired her best game of the season by eight strokes.
“I thought wedge game was really good today and she was pretty consistent off tee box that helps her as well. She had to regain her focus after the lunch break and she lost some of her stride, but I was proud of how she bounced back and ended up birding the last two holes and finished with 89.”
The focus for state?
“Just the mental aspect of it,” said Rice. “I feel she has a solid game all the way around. She works at golf really hard.
“I walk with her and try to keep it light. I try to laugh with her and have fun as much as possible so she can stay relaxed and enjoy the moments.”
Brink will have plenty of time to enjoy the moments at the state meet, May 26-27 at the Marshalltown American Legion Golf Course.
CAM’s Reese Snyder fell short in her bid to return to the state meet after qualifying a year ago. She finished with a 96, with nine-hole rounds of 51 and 45.
Council Bluffs St. Albert had a 346, 33 better than West Monona, to win the regional title. Both teams advance to the state meet.
Class 1A at Newell: Audubon junior Kali Irlmeier saw her season end at the Iowa Class 1A regional final meet at Newell Golf Course.
“She played really well down stretch and last Friday (May 13 at the regional semifinal) was her personal best,” said coach Paul Lynch. “She has been playing well down the stretch but had a few extra strokes (Wednesday).”