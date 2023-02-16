DES MOINES – Two days, two pins.
That’s what Atlantic sophomore Aiden Smith’s path to the Iowa Class 2A semifinals has been this week.
The match that earned the Trojan 113-pounder the right to at least medal, but go for so much more, such as a state championship, came Thursday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena.
Smith needed just 1:12 to pin Eagle Grove’s Mack Morgan to advance to this afternoon’s semifinal match, the biggest of his career.
Now 36-11, Smith, the tournament’s No. 3 seed who was ranked sixth in the last IAwrestle poll, will meet fourth-ranked Colin Cassady of West Liberty to earn the right to go for the state title. The upper half of the bracket has Jace Hedeman of Union LaPorte City and Kaden Weber of Nevada. Hedeman-Weber will be a 1-2 battle.
On the consolation side of the bracket, two Trojans remain in the hunt for medals, both of them seniors.
Easton O’Brien won twice at 138, pinning both of his opponents, including Estherville-Lincoln Central’s Parker Duitsman and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows’ Kaden Hansen. Jarrett Armstrong won a pair of decisions, including a district rematch over Shenandoah’s Jayden Dickerson before downing West Marshall’s Austin Pfantz.
Braxton Hass (106), Brenden Casey (182), Miles Mundorf (220) and Evan Sorensen (285) were eliminated after taking their second losses. All of the matches were tight contests each of them were in all the way.
For Casey and Mundorf, their respective losses – Casey in sudden victory to Knoxville’s Wayne Johnston and Mundorf to Davenport Assumption’s Rhett Schaefer, also by decision – meant the end of outstanding wrestling careers, as they were seniors who have contributed much to the Trojan wrestling program, including Casey’s second state tournament trip.