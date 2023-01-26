Salute Gymnastics had a very successful weekend at the Chow’s Winter Classic at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines Jan. 12-14.
Salute’s Bronze and Silver Level teams won 1st place team awards while the Platinum Level team brought home 3rd place. In addition to the team awards, Salute gymnasts won 21 1st place individual event and all-around awards.
Up next Salute Gymnastics will be at the CHI Health Arena in Omaha for the River City Classic, Jan. 27-29, before traveling to the Cancun Invite Feb. 3-5.
Individual and team awards at the Chow’s Winter Classic include:
Bronze Level (1st Place Team)
Charlie Boots – 3rd Place Vault (8.75), 4th Place Bars (9.275), 1st Place Beam (9.45), 2nd Place Floor (9.275), 2nd Place All-Around (36.75)
Giselle Garcia – 2nd Place Vault (9.2), 4th Place Bars (8.925)
Kate Henningsen – 4th Place Vault (8.7), 1st Place Bars (9.475), 4th Place All-Around (35.8)
Brinley Knudsen – 1st Place Vault (9.4), 2nd Place Bars (9.025), 2nd Place Beam (9.275), 2nd Place All-Around (36.525)
Jenner Richter – 4th Place Bars (8.925), 1st Place Beam (9.35), 1st Place Floor (9.25), 3rd Place All-Around (36.225)
Elena Sieren – 4th Place Vault (8.85), 4th Place Bars (9.2), 4th Place Beam (9.0)
Caia Van Ert – 3rd Place Vault (8.9), 4th Place All-Around (35.6)
Addyson Vogl – 3rd Place Vault (9.15), 1st Place Bars (9.475), 4th Place Floor (9.15), 1st Place All-Around (36.775)
Silver Level (1st Place Team)
Hendryx Coffman – 2nd Place Vault (9.15), 5th Place Bars (9.0)
Henley Coffman – 3rd Place Vault (9.0)
Harper Gute – 2nd Place Bars (9.2), 1st Place Beam (9.4), 3rd Place Floor (9.0), 2nd Place All-Around (36.65)
Shelby Johnson – 2nd Place Vault (9.25), 2nd Place Bars (9.2), 5th Place Beam (9.0), 1st Place Floor (9.025) 4th Place All-Around (36.475)
Lucy McCurdy – 4th Place Vault (9.2), 1st Place Bars (9.4), 4th Place Beam (9.15), 3rd Place Floor (9.0), 1st Place All-Around (36.75)
Ximena Mendez – 1st Place Vault (9.325), 4th Place Bars (9.125), 3rd Place Beam (9.25), 5th Place Floor (8.825), 3rd Place All-Around (36.675)
Callie Rudy – 3rd Place Vault (9.125), 3rd Place Bars (9.15), 1st Place Beam (9.35), 1st Place Floor (8.9), 1st Place All-Around (36.525)
Cambry Van Ert – 2nd Place Vault (9.15), 3rd Place Bars (9.2), 4th Place Beam (8.9), 4th Place All-Around (36.175)
Gold Level
Kayla Atkinson – 3rd Place Bars (8.9)
Alaina Bruce – 4th Place Vault (9.025), 5th Place Bars (8.625), 6th Place Floor (8.75), 4th Place All-Around (34.65)
Nika Duhachek – 3rd Place Beam (8.8), 4th Place Floor (8.85), 6th Place All-Around (34.325)
Madelynn Gaul – 4th Place Bars (8.95), 6th Place Beam (8.45)
Ashlee King – 5th Place Beam (8.65), 7th Place All-Around (34.325)
Olivia Linde – 6th Place Bars (8.825), 6th Place All-Around (33.85)
Macy Schuler – 2nd Place Vault (9.3), 4th Place Bars (8.95), 5th Place Beam (8.55), 4th Place All-Around (35.4)
Isabelle South – 5th Place Vault (8.95)
Platinum Level (3rd Place Team)
Maggie Cohrs – 1st Place Beam (9.075)
Raelyn Lund – 2nd Place Floor (9.25)
Allison Middents – 1st Place Vault (9.0), 3rd Place Bars (8.35), 2nd Place Beam (8.925), 1st Place Floor (9.125), 2nd Place All-Around (35.4)
Jordyn Myers – 1st Place Vault (8.575), 2nd Place Floor (9.225)
Ella Stamp – 5th Place Bars (8.45), 4th Place Beam (8.75)
Diamond Level
Megan Birge – 5th Place Beam (8.675)
Morgan Botos – 4th Place Bars (8.375), 5th Place All-Around (34.225)
Nicole Middents – 2nd Place Vault (8.875), 5th Place Bars (8.55), 1st Place Beam (9.4), 2nd Place Floor (9.175), 3rd Place All-Around (36.0)