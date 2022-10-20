The final regular season game for Atlantic has utmost significance for the Trojans.
Win, and you’ve got a chance to be in the playoffs.
Lose, and you stay home.
It’s that simple.
That’s what’s at stake Friday night as the Trojans travel to Creston for an Iowa Class 3A District 6 game where so much is on the line.
“You gotta win,” said coach Joe Brummer. “That’s why you play the game. Playoffs, no playoffs, the goal is to win each week. We’re hoping the kids perform well and play well, but if you lose, we’re done.
“Win, and we’ve got a chance,” he continued. “It takes not some other things to happen ... some teams got to win and lose that play above us ... and there’s some teams that play each other above us that hopefully work out in our favor.”
With that, it’s all about focusing on Creston.
The Panthers come into the contest 6-2, with its lone two losses coming to District 6 opponents Harlan and ADM. After rolling to a 5-0 record, Creston went 1-2 the past three weeks, falling to ADM (38-7) and Harlan (56-12) but beating Saydel 69-0.
The Panthers have rolled up 3,172 yards offense this season, with the balance toward rushing, roughly 55-45 (1,802 rushing, 1,370 passing). That rounds out to just under 400 yards per game on average.
“It’s about even just because of the big play off the pass,” said Brummer of Creston’s offensive output. “They definitely rush the ball more, but it’s more the big plays from the passing game off the running game.”
Kyle Strider has 1,363 yards on 90-of-178 passing, with 11 touchdowns vs. five interceptions. Three targets have stood out: Dylan Calvin (24-363, 1 TD), Brandon Briley (21-346, 1 TD) and Cael Turner (22-320, 4 TD). A dozen different receivers have at least one catch, with eight scoring at least one touchdown.
On the ground, it’s the Brennan Hayes show, with the talented junior rushing 147 times for 1,209 yards (8.2 average) and 10 touchdowns.
“(Strider and Hayes) are the engine that make it go,” said Brummer, referring to the multi-sport athletes, along with the wide receivers. “They’re athletic and play a little bit of defense. They do a great job of flying to the football and not showing where they’re coming from. Sometimes their defense is good enough they don’t have to blitz.”
Defensively, the Panthers have recorded 33 tackles for losses, including 14.5 quarterback sacks. Gannon Greenwalt leads the way with 43.5 tackels, while Austin Evans has five sacks. The Panthers have forced 16 turnovers, with Turner snagging one of his four interceptions for a pick-six.
Atlantic’s offense has come along in several of its victories this season. In a 55-6 victory over Saydel, the Trojans rolled up 471 total yards, including 304 on the ground, with Tanner O’Brien (13-140) and Isaac Henson (8-104) doing the bulk of the rushing work in place of Dante Hedrington, who sat out due to injury.
Tristan Hayes, in his second start, was 6-of-8 for 167 yards passing and threw to six different receivers, with Carter Pellett, Colton Rasmussen and Jackson McLaren each having a touchdown catch, all of them for at least 24 yards. Hayes added 20 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Hedrington has 561 rushing yards on 118 attempts, while Caden Andersen, who also was getting healed suffered in the Harlan game three weeks ago, has 1,102 yards passing on 94-of-166 attempts and 10 touchdowns.
That said, it’s not looking good for either to return this game, said Brummer, as both are still nursing ankle (Hedrington) and shoulder (Andersen) injuries. Isaac Henson and Hayes, respectively, have stepped in well in their place.
“With two starts under their belts each (and Henson also having played against Shenandoah), those two are ready to go,” said Brummer. “It’s not like, in the middle of the drive, ‘Hey, you’ve got to go in there,’ but those two have seen some plays and gotten experience. I think they’re going to be up to the challenge.”
Additionally, Atlantic’s primary wide receivers – Colton Rasmussen, Carter Pellett, Jackson McLaren and Jayden Proehl – are each 6’2” or taller, and Brummer believes they match up well with Creston’s defense. And the same offensive front is there to create openings.
“They have height and can create some mismatches,” said Brummer. “And they can go up and get the ball. You take away one, but we’re lucky enough to have a different guy step up and make the play.
“Our depth is pretty solid. We have a big senior class and a decent-size junior and sophomore class that with good numbers has good depth.”
So two balanced offenses – the Trojans slightly favor passing to rushing, as opposed to Creston going a little more with the run – will square off at Creston.
Game time is 7 p.m.