CROSS COUNTRY
Southeast Polk Invitational: Ava Rush and Claire Pellett continued to prove they're among the state's elite runners, and did so against some of the best central Iowa cross country competitors Thursday night at the Southeast Polk Invitational.
Rush, a senior, came in 16th with a time of 20:12, while Pellett, a junior, turned in a 21st-place finish with a time of 20:27. Their times were better than several of the runners from schools such as the host Rams, Des Moines Roosevelt, Ames, Dallas Center-Grimes, Waukee and Waukee Northwest.
Teamwise, the Trojan girls finished 10th with 220 points, in a competitive field that featured multiple ranked teams from Class 4A.
Belle Berg (49th, 21:35), Mariah Huffman (64th, 22:53) and Katrina Williams (70th, 23:13) rounded out the scoring, with Hailey Huffman (23:37) and Faith Altman (23:54) also competing.
The Trojan boys also came in 10th, and were led by Alex Sonntag's 37th-place finish at 18:05. Bennett Whetstone was 50th at 18:29, then came Devon Fields (60th, 18:57), Tyrell Williams (66th, 19:07) and Christian Thompson (68th, 19:17). Braden Spurr (19:32) and Mason McFadden (20:58) rounded out the Trojan top 7.
The Trojan Invitational, at Nishna Hills Golf Course, is next, coming on Thursday, Oct. 7.
IKM-Manning Invitational: Audubon's Stefi Beisswenger and AHSTW's Rylie Knop were top 10 finishers at the IKM-Manning Cross Country meet Thursday at M&M Country Club.
Beisswenger was fifth at 20:52, while Knop had a time of 21:48 to come in ninth. Knop led the Lady Vikes to a fifth-place team finish where Ava Paulsen was in at 22:42, good for 17th place.
Exira-EHK's Ella Petersen had a time of 23:38, good for 23rd place.
Caleb Hatch and Caden Geraghty of AHSTW were top-20 finishers, Hatch at 18:59 and Gehraghty at 19:21, 16th and 19th respectively.
The Exira-EHK boys finished sixth, led by a top-30 finish by Eric Wilson; he was 27th with a time of 19:49. Mason Steckler's 43rd-place finish was best for Audubon, with a time of 21:57.
Shenandoah Invitational: Riverside's Bailey Richardson turned in a ninth-place finish, the area's best finish at the Shenandoah Invitational Thursday night.
Richardson came in with a time of 21:37 to pace the Lady Dawgs, which ran just four runners at the meet. Also running for Riverside were Breken Pierce (23:26, 30th), Lydia Erickson (23:29, 31st) and Becca Cody (25:32, 54th). The area's other competitor was Josie Millikan, in at 26:03 for 57th place.
For the boys, Riverside was sixth and Griswold 14th in the team standings.
Mason McCready was 17th at 17:38 to lead the Bulldogs, while Brody Henderson's ime of 18:22 placed him 27th and also got him a top-30 finish. Griswold's Nolan Smith had a time of 20:21, his 72nd-place finish the team's best.
Two of the area's top runners – Riverside's Carly Henderson for the girls, Griswold's Cody Dorscher on the boys' side – did not compete. Henderson has alternated with Richardson as the top girls' runner for the Lady Dawgs.
VOLLEYBALL
Riverside 3, Tri-Center 1: The Lady Dawgs got back into the win column with a tight four-set win (25-18, 25-23, 20-25, 26-24) over the Trojans Thursday night.
Veronica Andrusyshyn continues to be among the area's top players, with 17 kills and 15 digs recorded on the night. Mackenzie Olmstead had 11 kills as six different Lady Dawgs had at least two kills. Ayla Richardson filled the stat sheet with 33 assists, two kills, three blocks, four digs and three ace serves.
AHSTW 3, IKM-Manning 0: The Lady Vikes had few problems downing the Wolves, 25-9, 25-9, 25-22, Thursday night.
Delaney Goshorn had nine kills, two blocks and three ace serves, while Halle Goodman added 10 assists and seven digs to go along with three ace serves.