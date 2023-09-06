VOLLEYBALL
East Mills Triangular: Griswold finished 1-1, with a 25-7, 25-13, 25-13 win over Hamburg and a four-set loss – 25-27, 25-12, 25-19, 26-24 – to the host Wolverines Tuesday night in Malvern.
Gabbie Greiman led the offense against Hamburg with 9 kills followed by Marissa Askeland and R'Nya Kirchhoff with four kills a piece. Carolina Arcia put up 13 assists followed by Joey Reynolds with three assists. Whitney Pennock had 12 digs and Askeland added eight digs.
Against East Mills, Kirchhoff led the team with 16 kills whileAskeland landed seven kills and Addison Adams had six kills followed by Greiman with five kills. Carolina Arcia put up 26 assists and picked up 14 digs. Whitney Pennock led the defense with 43 digs while Askeland had 22 digs.
Glidden-Ralston Triangular: Audubon went 1-1 on the night, with a 25-20, 25-6 win over Madrid and a three-set loss to the host Wildcats, 25-17, 24-26, 15-12.
Mattie Nielsen had six kills while Harlow Miller had four.
"It was a slow start for our girls," said coach Brandi Gruhn of the Madrid win. "We made some errors in the beginning that did not allow us to pull ahead the second set we came out and played our game. Everyone served well, getting on several runs in the second set."
For the G-R loss, Nielsen led with 12 digs and 13 kills, Harlow Miller six kills, and Addie Hocker finished with six digs and four aces.
"It was a tough loss for the girls. Glidden is scrappy and does not give up on balls, which made running our offense difficult," said Gruhn. "Defensively we could not keep up with coverage. Glidden was quick to send balls over and we got caught watching."
ACGC 3, West Central Valley 0: It was a fairly easy win for the Chargers, beating the rival Wildcats 25-11, 25-8, 25-15 Tuesday in Stuart.
Stella Largent had 13 kills and had a strong .333 efficiency rate, while Mersadez Richter added 11. The team's kill efficiency rate was .230 on the night. Shay Lemke added 27 assists and had nine of the Chargers' 43 digs, with six others landing anywhere from four to seven digs.
CROSS COUNTRY
Treynor Invitational: Griswold's Cody Dorscher was ninth with a time of 19:42.07 for his first top-10 finish of the year, as the Tigers placed fifth at the boys' portion of the Treynor Invitational, won by Woodbine.
Brayden Lockwood (32nd), Nollan Smith (37th), Hogan Hook (46th) and Cavyn Turner (68th) were int he scoring, while Calden Turner came in 71st.
On the girls' side, Bella Lamp ran 23:10.19 and Rylie Knop 23:27.08 to finish seventh and ninth, respectively, in the girls' race at Treynor. The host Cardinals won with 57 points to the Lady Vikes' 59.
CAM placed seventh with 177 points, with Lyndsey Chaney in at 26:32.79 to place 27th.