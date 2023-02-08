ATLANTIC – Has it sunk in yet?
The feeling of hearing the words "Hawkeye Ten Conference champions" and that Atlantic is among the co-champions of the 11-team league.
"It's kind of crazy. It blew our expectations," said senior Aubrey Guyer, moments after the Trojans clinched what will be no worse than a three-way share of the crown Tuesday night with a 53-51 thriller over Harlan. "At the beginning of the season and in past seasons, I guess we always thought it was out of reach and now it's just shows how hard work really pays off."
Guyer, of course, is part of a core group of five seniors – Madison Huddleson, Jada Jensen, Keira Olson and Abbi Richter are the others – who helped make this possible. So, too, have been the rest of the bench, including starting sophomore sensation Paytn Harter and top reserves Claire Pellett and Maddie Richter.
And then you have the bench, which consists of Makenna Schroeder, Zoey Kirchhoff, Avery Knuth, Lila Wiederstein, Addy Freund and Katrina Williams.
But like Guyer, Jensen thinks the moment was surreal.
"Reaching this milestone as senior is important and means a lot to us," she said. "It means a lot to us to finish our our high school careers this way and getting it with a huge game like Harlan is just the cherry on top."
Richter was emotional after the game, hugging her coaches and really taking in the moment.
"I knew they had confidence in themselves and I had confidence in them," she said. "It feels great and that hard work pays off. We've been busting our butts in practice and we knew we could get to this point.
"I told coach I didn't care if I got in, just as long as we got the win. I was pretty happy with how the end result was," she added.
Indeed, the words "conference champions" said in the same breath as Atlantic has a great ring to it.
"It sounds great. It has a great ring," said coach Dan Vargason. "I'm incredibly proud of our girls and all season it was the constant belief. Our goal was second and we got first. Our goal was to win 14 games and we won 17 and counting."
It's been a 1-0 belief – focus on one game at a time – that has driven the Trojans this season.
"Every game, they just take care of the game each time," he said.
The Trojans' season-beginning goals are posted for all to see in the locker room area of Atlantic High School. As Vargason alluded to, those goals (now surpassed and then some): 14 wins and place second in the Hawkeye Ten.
This season began just like the three previous ones, with some tough losses and a few big wins.
But there was something about those losses to Glenwood and ADM that seemed different. Instead of being one-sided blowouts as they were in the past, those two games were tight contests to the very end, and in fact Atlantic led a good share of those two games until the stretch run where the Rams and Tigers took advantage of some breaks and came out the hard-fought winner.
And then came the first big win: A 60-56 victory over Nodaway Valley, a good Class 2A team that had heretofore been a tough loss. Several plays made down the stretch of that game made the difference and the Trojans came up with the big win.
Slowly but surely, the milestones came into sight: First, 10 wins, then the pair of wins over Class 1A top-10 ranked Council Bluffs St. Albert.
The dream of being conference champions was slowly coming into sight. It was no longer a dream, but a very real possibility.
And then, reality.
Vargason said his team earned the title, and remarked about how many of the players have gone through the lows, the heartbreaking setbacks ... and now, the highs.
A key to the win was connecting on three-point shots. Maddie Richter came off the bench and connected on three such shots, including one just before the first quarter ended to cap a 6-0 run and give the Trojans a 10-8 lead.
As it turned out, the Trojans – except for a brief stretch in the first quarter – never trailed. Richter hit two more three-point shots and Harter added two from long range to help open up the game with a 15-2 run, giving the Trojans a 31-17 lead at halftime.
Harlan star Aubrey Schwieso, who sat most of the second quarter in foul trouble, helped her team come back, scoring a game-high 25 points, including 18 in the second half, to help complete what was a near-comeback.
"Last time (a 57-46 Harlan win on Jan. 13), we got up big but then they went on a run and we didn't have an answer," said Vargason. "This time, they went on a big run and we had an answer. It wasn't comfortable ... but our girls adjusted and we did what we needed to."
And going back to those losses to Glenwood and ADM, Vargason noted: "At the end of the game, no one wanted the ball and no one wanted to make the play. Tonight, everyone wanted to do something. They wanted to rebound and get the ball and hit the free throws. That was the difference. We made the plays."
And when the Trojans did miss a field goal or a free throw attempt, the Trojans hustled back on defense and got a stop. Or, when the Cyclones did hit on a basket, the Trojans answered right back.
The gap was closed to five at the end of three quarters, but some great defense down the stretch and key free throws by the Trojans were enough to hold off the Cyclones and dash their dreams of a conference title share. Atlantic was 7-for-11 from the line, with Pellett's pair a big key.
"Our energy was crazy," said Guyer. "We came out and were ready to go. There was no one stopping us. We didn't lose our composure when they went on their run."
"Confidence is a real big key coming into games like this, where a conference championship is on the line and a conference game in general," said Richter. "Especially Atlantic vs. Harlan is a big game, and so confidence was huge tonight."
Mission accomplished and mission possible, and now bigger goals lie ahead.
"We've been told by teammates and coaches and the public that it's always been possible and we have so much potential this season," said Jensen. "We want to reach as high as we can go and we're still striving to reach our highest potential."
"I think now the chemistry and bonds are coming together and that's helped us move forward," added Guyer. "We're all on the same page and I never really thought we've had that in the past."
Again, bigger goals now lie ahead. As one of the top-two seeds in their Iowa Class 3A regional tournament, the Trojans are guaranteed no worse than two home games. But to get that second game, they have to win the first, and that's against Clarinda.
The regional quarterfinal game against the Cardinals is the only game that matters right now.
"Our goal is 1-0 right now. We've got to go out and beat Clarinda, plain and simple. That's the only game that matters. There's no other game on the schedule."