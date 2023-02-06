Pairings for area Class 1A and 2A boys' basketball teams were announced Monday afternoon by the Iowa High School Athletic Association.
Here's what's on tap:
CLASS 1A
Note: Pigtail games are Friday, Feb. 10, with district quarterfinal, semifinal and final games Feb. 13, 16 and 21. The substate finals are Saturday, Feb. 25, all at sites to be announced; district championship game sites have also yet to be announced.
Substate 7: ACGC, Audubon and CAM all are in District 14. The top two seeds in the substate are Grand View Christian of Des Moines and Ankeny Christian Academy.
In District 14, CAM hosts Coon Rapids-Bayard, with Ankeny Christian – provided they win against either Glidden-Ralston or Paton-Churdan – getting the winner. Ankeny Christian will host the semifinal.
On the lower half of the bracket, ACGC is the No. 2 seed, with the Chargers getting Ar-We-Va. Audubon will travel to IKM-Manning for their first-round game. The winners play in the semifinal at Guthrie Center.
District 13 has Grand View Christian hosting the East Union-Lamoni winner, with Earlham-Murray the other first-round matchup on the upper half of the bracket; their semifinal game is at Faith Baptist Bible College in Ankeny. Lenox-Diagonal and Stanton-Southwest Valley are the other first-round games, with a semifinal at Lenox.
Substate 8: Exira-EHK and Riverside are in District 15, Griswold in District 16.
Exira-EHK is the second seed in District 15 and will host Council Bluffs St. Albert in a first-round game. Riverside will travel to Woodbine in their first-round game. The district semifinal on that side of the bracket is at Elk Horn.
West Harrison is the top seed in District 15 and gets the winner of Boyer Valley and Whiting pigtail game, with West Monona and Westwood Sloan also in that half of the bracket, with a semifinal game at Mondamin.
In District 16, Griswold is in a pigtail game, playing at Logan-Magnolia, with the winner playing East Mills in a first-round game. Tri-Center will host Heartland Christian, feeding into a semifinal at Malvern. Bedford-Essex and Fremont-Mills-Sidney are the other first-round games, with their semifinal at Bedford.
CLASS 2A
Note: District quarterfinal, semifinal and final games Feb. 13, 16 and 21. The substate finals are Saturday, Feb. 25, all at sites to be announced; district championship game sites have also yet to be announced.
Substate 7: AHSTW is the top seed in District 13, and will await the winner of Panorama vs. West Central Valley. Van Meter is the second seed and will meet the Nodaway Valley-Interstate 35 Truro winner.
Eddyville-Blakesburg and Des Moines Christian are the top two seeds in District 14. The Chariton-Davis County winner plays EBF, while Central Decatur-Centerville gets DMC.