- Team: Riverside
When did you become involved in wrestling?:
- When I was around 5 years old, when I became involved in wrestling, my dad ran the little kids club.
Why did you choose to get involved in wrestling?:
- I didn’t really choose to involved in wrestling, it’s just been the main focus of my life for so long it feels weird to think about not wrestling.
What one thing do you believe made you successful this past season, and why?:
- Having the right mindset, routine, and just will to have want to.
Besides competing in the state championship match, what is your favorite memory competing in wrestling?:
- My favorite memory was from my freshman year at state, it was just a fun time, and a lot of memories where made.
Other school activities:
- I participate in football and wrestling.
Future plans:
- My future plans are to attend college somewhere.
Advice – in 25 words or less – you’d give to younger athletes aspiring to one day reach the top of the medal stand at the IHSAA state wrestling tournament: Give your all into the sport and that’s when you will find success. When you find success that’s when it’s fun.